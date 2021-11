The Chicago Bulls have been on fire during this first stretch of the 2021-2022 NBA Season, and much of that can be attributed to the contributions of new Bulls players Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan. With their help, the Zach LaVine-led team has improved drastically, improving their record over the first ten games from last year's 4-6 to 7-3. It's clearly a great time to be a Bulls fans, and some of Chicago's biggest supporters were in attendance at the team's recent statement win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO