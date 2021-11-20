ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LaVine comes up clutch to hold off Denver, Bulls improve to 11-5

By Official Site of the Bulls
 4 days ago

When I was a kid, it was the Fabulous Kangaroos, who basically invented the tag team, and Dick the Bruiser and the Crusher. Later the most...

FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine has the dunk of the season

The Chicago Bulls continue to put up impressive win after win. The latest came in Wednesday night’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Each team went into the game with a record of 7-3 and was looking to build on it. The Bulls prevailed to get that 8-3 record thanks to a 117-107 victory.
NBA
The Associated Press

Ball, LaVine lead Bulls past Mavericks 117-107

CHICAGO (AP) — There is no secret to Lonzo Ball’s improved 3-point shooting. He put the work in, and it’s paying off. He has come a long way from long distance. “It’s night and day now,” he said. Ball made seven of Chicago’s 15 3-pointers and Zach LaVine scored 23...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#The Hart Foundation#Demar
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

LaVine helps Bulls top Mavs

CHICAGO – Zach LaVine scored 23 points and Lonzo Ball made seven of Chicago's 15 3-pointers to help the Bulls top the Dallas Mavericks 117-107 on Wednesday night. Five players scored in double figures for Chicago during its second straight victory. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan finished with 17 points.
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Bulls and guard Zach LaVine will have to deal with a familiar blueprint

LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t just a butt-whupping; it was a blueprint. And not a new one, either. Bulls guard Zach LaVine is all too familiar with opposing defenses doing all they can to make his teammates have to carry the offensive load, from using box-and-ones to double-teams to blitzing him on pick-and-rolls. He has had everything thrown at him in previous seasons.
NBA
chatsports.com

Bulls hold off Clippers behind DeRozan's 35 points, improve to 9-4

The great thing about DeMar DeRozan is not just how he's playing now for the Bulls, once again Sunday in the Bulls 100-90 victory over the Clippers saving the game in the fourth quarter on the way to scoring 35 points, his fourth game in the last eight with at least 30.
NBA
WGN News

Bulls end Clippers’ streak with DeRozan, LaVine in double digits

LOS ANGELES — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and Zach LaVine added 29 to help the Chicago Bulls beat the Los Angeles Clippers 100-90 on Sunday night, ending the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak. Lonzo Ball had 10 points for the Bulls, who used generous amounts of Los Angeles-area talent to earn the victory. DeRozan is […]
NBA
lakers365.com

DeRozan, LaVine lead Bulls’ 121-103 rout of LA; Davis tossed

LOS ANGELES DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 38 points and Zach LaVine had added 26 in the Chicago Bulls' 121-103 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Lonzo Ball had a season-high 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds against his former team as the promising Bulls rolled to their fourth win in five games, following up their win over the Clippers on Sunday night by sweeping back-to-back games at Staples Center.
NBA
lineups.com

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets 11/19/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Matchup Preview (11/19/21) The Vucevic-less Chicago Bulls (10-5) will head to Denver to face the Nuggets (9-5) in Ball Arena. While the Bulls will be without Nikola Vucevic, Denver has it much worse. The Nuggets have several key players missing, including Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, and Will Barton. Those are three of their five best players who are out with injuries. Still, an unbelievable start to the 2021-22 NBA season by last year’s MVP, Nikola Jokic, has kept the Denver Nuggets competitive with a 9-5 record. Meanwhile, Chicago has been one of the biggest surprises this season, with DeMar DeRozan looking the best he ever has and LaVine continuing to see just how high his ceiling goes. The additions that the Bulls have made have catapulted them into the upper-echelon of NBA teams. Chicago needs to limit Jokic’s impact on the game to grab a road win in Denver. While it is only 15 games into the Nuggets’ 2021-22 season, Jokic has the highest PER (player efficiency rating) of all time. If he maintains that, it would be hard to imagine him not winning his second straight MVP award. The Nuggets need to shoot the ball well from behind the arc and lockdown on defense. If they can contain LaVine and DeRozan, then the Nuggets could get another home win.
NBA
arcamax.com

Chicago Bulls hold off the Denver Nuggets 114-108 behind Zach LaVine's 36 points, finishing 3-2 on a tough West Coast trip

For a moment in the third quarter of the Chicago Bulls’ 114-108 win over the Nuggets on Friday night, the Pepsi Center in Denver sounded more like the United Center. A rumble of “Let’s go, Bulls” cheers filled the arena, dousing the Nuggets’ home court with a wave of Bulls pride. The chants started shortly after Derrick Jones Jr. did his best to rip the rim off the backboard.
NBA
abc17news.com

LaVine, DeRozan come up big as Bulls beat Nuggets 114-108

DENVER (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, DeMar DeRozan hit eight straight late free throws and the Chicago Bulls won in Denver for the first time since 2006, beating a Nuggets team 114-108 that was without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. DeRozan finished 26 points, including a 12-for-12 performance at the line. LaVine and DeRozan were sizzling late in helping the Bulls end a 13-game skid in the Mile High City. The last time they won in Denver was Feb. 8, 2006. LaVine was 5 of 6 down the stretch including two 3-pointers. Aaron Gordon had a season-high 28 points for the Nuggets, who’ve dropped three straight.
NBA
Gazette

Denver Nuggets' late rally comes up short in back-and-forth battle with Chicago Bulls

DENVER - Neither the Denver Nuggets nor the Chicago Bulls had their All-Star Nikolas in the middle for Friday’s game at Ball Arena, but that did little to dull the drama. With no shortage of big plays and bigger performances in front of a crowd split between the two fan bases, the atmosphere at Ball Arena did not reflect the absence of two All-Stars in Chicago’s 114-108 win over the injury-riddled Nuggets.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Bulls Notes: LaVine, Caruso, Defense, White

Bulls writer Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times recently had a discussion with star wing Zach LaVine about whether LaVine was a max player or not. Cowley had previously been skeptical of the team committing so much money to LaVine — his max contract in free agency this summer would be five years, $210MM (or $230MM if he’s All-NBA, which is certainly possible).
NBA
NBA

Coby White provides spark, Bulls beat Knicks to improve to 12-5

The Bulls third year scoring guard who's mostly not been scoring in his return from shoulder surgery—averaging seventh tenths of a point per game in about 11 minutes the last three games, one of 11 shooting overall—scored 10 of his 14 points Sunday in the fourth quarter to help the Bulls come from behind for a 109-103 victory over the New York Knicks.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Coby White comes up big in his 1st home game of the season as the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks 109-103 to improve to 12-5

For months, Chicago Bulls guard Coby White has been waiting for a game like Sunday night’s 109-103 win over the New York Knicks. For White, it wasn’t about the win or even his 14-point performance. It was about confidence, the only true antidote to the uncertainty that follows recovery from a major injury like the torn labrum White suffered in the offseason. In his first three games on the ...
NBA
numberfire.com

Tony Bradley coming off the bench for Bulls on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bradley will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nikola Vucevic back in the first five. Our models expect Bradley to play 25.3 minutes against the Rockets. Bradley's Wednesday projection includes 12.4...
NBA
KHOU

Rockets hold off Bulls to snap 15-game losing streak

HOUSTON — Danuel House Jr. had 18 points, Christian Wood added 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets ended their losing streak at 15, beating the Chicago Bulls 118-113 on Wednesday night. Kevin Porter Jr. had 14 points, six rebounds and nine assists after missing three games because...
NBA

