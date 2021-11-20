LaVine comes up clutch to hold off Denver, Bulls improve to 11-5

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Matchup Preview (11/19/21) The Vucevic-less Chicago Bulls (10-5) will head to Denver to face the Nuggets (9-5) in Ball Arena. While the Bulls will be without Nikola Vucevic, Denver has it much worse. The Nuggets have several key players missing, including Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, and Will Barton. Those are three of their five best players who are out with injuries. Still, an unbelievable start to the 2021-22 NBA season by last year’s MVP, Nikola Jokic, has kept the Denver Nuggets competitive with a 9-5 record. Meanwhile, Chicago has been one of the biggest surprises this season, with DeMar DeRozan looking the best he ever has and LaVine continuing to see just how high his ceiling goes. The additions that the Bulls have made have catapulted them into the upper-echelon of NBA teams. Chicago needs to limit Jokic’s impact on the game to grab a road win in Denver. While it is only 15 games into the Nuggets’ 2021-22 season, Jokic has the highest PER (player efficiency rating) of all time. If he maintains that, it would be hard to imagine him not winning his second straight MVP award. The Nuggets need to shoot the ball well from behind the arc and lockdown on defense. If they can contain LaVine and DeRozan, then the Nuggets could get another home win.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO