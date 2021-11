On Tuesday night, Lincoln Park guard LA Pratt committed to Duquesne, he announced on social media. “Simply because of the environment,” Pratt told PSN when asked why he chose Duquesne. “High character athletes under a high character coaching staff. Coach Dambrot has been so influential to me since we’ve first met, through advice and just watching him teach and instill things in not only me but all his players. If you’re willing to be coachable he makes you your best version of yourself. My recruiting started to pick up a lot and I cut it down to a couple schools I seen my self at but it just came down checking all the boxes and Duquesne does that. They have a really good program going up and I want to join and be apart of that while enhancing my god given gifts and talents at the same time and I really feel like this is the place to do so.”

DUQUESNE, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO