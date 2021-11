Roma are traveling this weekend to an under-performing Serie A stalwart who have recently hired a new manager, and they’re eyeing a big win to vault the club back into the hunt for the top four. If that sentence doesn’t make you flashback to the Giallorossi’s 3-2 loss to Hellas Verona and immediately grow pessimistic, you’re a far better person than I. It may be Genoa instead of Hellas Verona, but the need for a win this matchday is just as critical now as it was back in September. Fortunately, there are some reasons that Fate may look more kindly on the Giallorossi against I Rossoblu than she did against I Gialloblu.

