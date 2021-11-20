This Pacers-Timberwolves Trade Sends Myles Turner to Minnesota

Myles Turner on trade rumors: Three years ago was the first time it really kind of got to me because I’d see it all the time, and people were saying it was a sure thing. It was like, every time I opened up my phone, I saw my name there. At one point, I was like I loved the attention. The second time, it can be overwhelming for a younger player because you think you have some comfortability in a city and you could get moved at any time, and you see situations like that across the league all the time. You’ve got to go out there and take control of your own destiny. If you get traded, so be it. Go out there and kill it. If you stay with your organization, come out and show them why they paid you. You can make it an ego thing, but this is a business at the end of the day. The organization is going to do what’s best for the organization. They’re not inclined to care about your feelings in a sense. Now that I see myself in these rumors all the time, it’s just like another day for me. It’s like, “Oh, what else is new?”

