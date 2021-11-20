ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julianne Moore Keeps Things Simple in All Black Ensemble for Bergdorf Goodman Holiday Celebration

By Amina Ayoud
Julianne Moore gave a masterclass on chic simple styling at New York retailer Bergdorf Goodman’s Holiday Bash.

The actress arrived at the gathering in head-to-toe black, wearing a simple billowy black T-shirt and slung an oversized striped double-breasted suit jacket over it. She also wore an equally oversized pair of high-waisted, tailored trousers that tapered down at the ankles, creating shape. The silhouette was boxy, the suit jacket squaring off at the shoulders, featuring hard hems and sharp lines that contrasted with the dainty gold jewelry she wore layered around her neck. The outfit is simple and carefree but not lazy, put together in a way that looks effortlessly chic on the actress.

Moore’s boots were also deep black, made of shiny material with what appears to be a pointed toe that brings a textural element to the otherwise relatively matte look. Sturdy boots like these tend to lend themselves well to the upcoming colder months. The chunky boot also leans quite masculine, falling in line with the rest of the actress’s outfit. The whole look from the suit jacket down to the dainty gold chains offers up major inspiration for holiday parties to come.

The event, which took place Nov. 18, celebrated the worlds of fashion and culture, bringing together some of the world’s most fashionable folks. A live DJ provided the tunes, while a movement-based performance was held to celebrate “The Present Moment”, choreographed by legendary artistic director Andrea Miller. People of all kinds gathered in the Fifth Avenue store to witness the unveiling of their masterfully crafted holiday window installations.

