VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The VCSU men’s basketball team was looking to get back into the win column after losing last week at home to Jamestown. They would win on this night against a shorthanded Yellowstone Christian College team who only had 8 active players. Vikings win this one 111-68. First half, Yellowstone came to play. They got great shooting from Doug Merida, who would lead his team with 15-points in the first half. Valley City would be lead in the first half by Kevin Schramm who would put together 14-points of his own. The teams both were a bit sloppy to start this one as they both were committing turnovers and not having crisp ball movement. The Vikings would get some key scoring from Duoth Gach as he came off the bench to provide 8 first half points, and VCSU would lead at the half 47-35.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO