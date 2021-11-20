Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Taking on Tampa Bay

It’s a battle of teams from the Sunshine State and the Atlantic Division on the ice looking for two points in the standings. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night. Florida was dropped 3-2 in a shootout on the road by Pittsburgh Thursday night in their most recent contest. Tampa Bay was upended 2-1 in overtime by Carolina in their most recent contest Tuesday night. In the last 10 meetings, the Panthers have taken six of them. That includes a 4-1 road victory in the first matchup between the teams this season back on October 19.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO