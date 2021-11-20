ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, TX

Victims in Andrews ISD bus crash identified by DPS, band director among those killed

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of those killed in a Friday afternoon bus crash in Howard County.

The driver of the Ford F-350 has been identified as Nathan Paul Haile, 59, of Midland. The driver of the bus has been identified as Marc Elbert Boswell, 69, of Andrews; and a bus passenger killed in the crash has been identified as Darin Kimbrough Johns, 53, also of Andrews. Johns was the Andrews High School band director.

25 Andrews High students were also taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Two of those students were taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries. 11 students were taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring.

12 other students on the bus were uninjured.

According to DPS, Haile was driving the wrong way on Interstate 20 when he hit an Andrews ISD bus head on. DPS says it does not know why the driver was on the wrong side of the road. Three Andrews ISD buses traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-20 were involved in the accident. The trailing bus in the caravan received only minor damage in the crash.

Police say be smart when meeting for internet exchanges

WACO, Texas – As social media has gained popularity – so has buying things off of social media. When using online platforms to buy and sell items – police say to use caution. Police say the best place to exchange an item is at the police department because there are people there 24/7 and security […]
WACO, TX
19 pounds of marijuana seized by DPS in traffic stop on US 87

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety seized almost 20 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop on US Highway 87 last week, according to a Facebook post published today, November 21, 2021. The post, by the Texas Department of Public Safety – West Texas Region, says that a DPS […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Texas DPS increases traffic enforcement of Thanksgiving Holiday

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety wants to let the public know they will be increasing traffic enforcement over the Thanksgiving Holiday, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday, November 22, 2021. According to the release, there is a lot to be thankful for this year, […]
TEXAS STATE
