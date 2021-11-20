ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tremonton, UT

One dead after fatal crash near Tremonton

By Stephen Romney
One driver is dead after a fatal crash on I-15 near milepost 379 on Saturday.

In a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred at approximately 7:10 AM Saturday morning. The vehicle had left the roadway on the right side, traveling down an embankment and rolling over.

The driver, who was the only person vehicle, received fatal injuries in the crash. Troopers with Utah Highway Patrol are now investigating whether or not impairment played a roll in the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released at time of writing.

Community Policy