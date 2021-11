The North Carolina Tar Heels will be without starting quarterback Sam Howell on Saturday against Wofford, per C.L. Brown of the News and Observer. In North Carolina’s 30-23 overtime loss at Pittsburgh, Howell suffered an upper body injury. He had his left arm in a sling after the game. Earlier in the week, Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown said that he expects Howell to be healthy for the game against NC State next week, but that he would be a game time decision against Wofford.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO