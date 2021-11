Gov. Gavin Newsom urged military veterans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week and announced new funding to reduce and prevent homelessness among veterans. Speaking Wednesday at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in Los Angeles, Newsom and a cadre of state and federal officials expressed their support for the state’s 1.6 million veterans and argued that the state should support and acknowledge them every day rather than only on Veterans Day.

