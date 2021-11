Fortnite Update 3.38 has been released and here are all the changes and fixes added with this latest patch. While most Fortnite updates generally just do some basic housekeeping with erasing bugs and crashes, this one seems to have a bit more intrigue behind it as rumors of collaborations with Naruto have begun to surface surrounding evidence extracted from recent data leaks. While on the surface this is just a performance patch, the evidence shows that we are in for a pretty sizable addition sooner than later as the Naruto addition to the game will likely add a whole new layer to what’s already on tap for Fortnite. Here is everything new with Fortnite Update 3.38.

