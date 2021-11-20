Chenango Forks' Pipher Reid places 23rd at NYS Federation Cross Country Championships

Chenango Forks senior Pipher Reid led Section 4 runners with a 23rd-place finish in the girls race Saturday at the New York State Federation Cross Country Championships at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.

Reid, the Class C public schools state runner-up, finished the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 17.1 seconds.

Karrie Baloga of Cornwall won in 17:54.7.

Also from Section 4, Owego Free Academy eighth-grader Jaelyn Chrysler finished 89th in 20:25.7 and Elmira High School junior Ana Mordvinova took 90th in 20:26.9. The field included 285 top runners from New York state.

Ithaca boys finish eighth

Ithaca's full boys team competed and placed eighth out of 30 teams with a score of 286. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake won with a score of 101, followed by Fayetteville-Manlius at 148. Individual boys winner was Gitch Hayes of LaSalle Institute in 15:34.7.

Silas Richardson, a senior, led Ithaca with a 45th-place finish in 17:01.5. Teammate Daniel Zawel, also a senior, took 51st in 17:08.

Other Ithaca finishers: Luke Newton 109th in 17:45.7, Crosby Woods 124th in 17:51.1, Forrest Kingsley 134th in 17:55.6, Kieran Lucio-Belbase 277th in 20:19.6.

Vestal placed 15th with 444 points, led by junior Liam Cody's 35th-place finish in 16:48.2. Other Vestal runners: Tim Smith 84th in 17:31.3, Lucas Catarella 130th in 17:54.3, Tyler Blachowiak 206th in 18:43.1, Chris Cammisa 215th in 18:47.7, Sam Olsen 228th in 18:57.9 and Kaden Grayson 263rd in 19:43.1.

Jonny Sherwood of Newark Valley finished 131st in 17:54.7 and Axl Andrus of Horseheads placed 142nd in 18:01.

Corning did not compete. The Hawks won the Class A public schools state title last weekend with a dominant score of 30, with Fayetteville-Manlius a distant second at 79.

