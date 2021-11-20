ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden turns 79 after getting clean bill of health

By Olivier DOULIERY
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
US President Joe Biden is seen after his medical checkup at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on November 19, 2021 /AFP

Joe Biden celebrated his 79th birthday Saturday one day after being declared "healthy" and "fit" for the presidency following an extensive but routine checkup.

The US president, who spent the day in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, had no public events scheduled.

That didn't stop a number of top Democrats from sending him their congratulations.

Vice President Kamala Harris wished him "a happy and joyous day" on Twitter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meanwhile tweeted that "America is grateful for your heart, your decency, your love of country, your love of people, and your principled leadership and vision to #BuildBackBetter."

Biden received an early birthday gift this week when House Democrats managed to pass his giant social welfare bill, known as Build Back Better, ushering it onward to the Senate.

Former president Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice president, said: "Happy birthday to my friend and my brother... Thanks for giving all of us the gift of better infrastructure."

Following Biden's physical, White House physician Kevin O'Connor said the president was a "healthy, vigorous" man who was "fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as chief executive, head of state and commander in chief."

Biden is the oldest president in US history.

Comments / 761

Guest
4d ago

Clean my butt. I’m 72 and I certainly don’t have the snap I use to and I did 25 years Army. Biden is a doting old man who doesn’t know where he is half the time. We all know Obama is running the show.

Reply(1)
60
Susan DePaul Mucci
4d ago

really ??? mentally he has dementia and it's getting worse but I guess his doctor is a demoncrat also

Reply(49)
235
truth prevails
4d ago

Was this an exam for just the procedure he just had or a complete examination that includes his mental stability and memory? A complete memory exam takes hours to complete including brain scans. Know from experience that a loved one had to go through.

Reply(5)
40
 

