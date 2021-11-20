ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Winter’s fans give their final goodbyes at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

By Bernadette Berdychowski
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkVyI_0d2u2t6X00
A boy holds a plush toy of Winter the dolphin, who died Nov. 11 of intestinal issues, while standing for a photo in front of a memorial at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Saturday. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

CLEARWATER — Tears ran down the faces of Kerry Thormeier and her daughter, Montie, on Saturday as they both jotted down their notes to Winter.

In Thormeier’s backpack, the Lakeland local carried a rubber duck, one of the iconic dolphin’s favorite toys, and a framed collage of photos that her 17-year-old daughter took of Winter. They would bring their offerings inside the Clearwater Marine Aquarium as a final gift.

“You were and always will be an inspiration to millions. Swim in peace sweet angel,” Thormeier wrote.

Crowds of visitors lined up, spilling out the door as the aquarium opened for the first day of its public celebration of Winter’s life. The bottlenose dolphin was rescued in 2005, having famously lost her tail after becoming tangled in a crab trap off of the Cape Canaveral coast. She inspired many people around the world, and had two major motion pictures about her life made in the Dolphin Tale movies.

The public memorial will last through Wednesday. The aquarium will host special presentations on Winter’s prosthetic tail and screen original footage of the dolphin’s rescue in its Dolphin Tale theater. To commemorate the years she lived, the aquarium temporarily lowered the price of admission to $16.

Hundreds of messages, pictures and flowers have been left at the aquarium since the dolphin died.

“You have been such an important part of our lives ever since we heard your story,” read one note posted on a corkboard wall. “Thank you for showing us how difficulties can be triumphed by playfulness, spunkiness and determination.”

“You brought a whole world together,” another message said.

Inside, electric candles lined the pavement in front of Winter’s empty pool. A human-sized bouquet of roses, shaped like a heart and a dolphin, stood in the center.

Claire Park, 10, came up to the tank with her own origami flowers. The Tampa girl spent four or five hours folding different colors of paper together for the dolphin she had visited many times with her family. After she heard of Winter’s death in school, she sat silently on the ride home and cried in her room.

“She inspired me. She didn’t give up,” Park said. “If a dolphin kept on trying to swim without a tail, I could do anything.”

Winter’s tale of perseverance not only motivated Park, but it led her to action. When she goes to the beach, she said, she makes sure to pick up any trash she finds in the water.

Debby Rudolph flew with her daughter Delaney from Cleveland to pay their respects. The 10-year-old girl loves all dolphins, especially Winter. Delaney, wearing dolphin earrings, approached the outdoor memorial and left a picture she drew of Winter swimming. She wrote above, “We’ll miss you.”

“She’s been crying every night,” Debby Rudolph said.

Another girl, Genevieve Stallings, left a bouquet of flowers. She teared up explaining how much she loved Winter. The 14-year-old used to watch Dolphin Tale almost every day when she and her family lived on a military base in Germany.

Stallings said she looked up to Winter when she was moving across the world, returning to the U.S in 2016. One of the first things she wanted to do was visit the dolphin. She did, multiple times.

Before the aquarium opened Saturday, staff, volunteers and interns met for a private goodbye. They came together at Ruth Eckerd Hall, where both Dolphin Tale movies first premiered. It was very emotional, Long said.

Those who had worked with Winter gave speeches and shared their stories with each other. For some, the dolphin’s story had encouraged them to change their careers to work with marine life.

At the end, Long said, everyone got a small vial of bubbles and blew them together — something Winter would have loved.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets looking for fur-ever homes

Kiki is a 9-month-old female domestic shorthair kitten. She is very sweet and loves playing with other cats. She is FIV positive, but it is not expected to alter the quality or duration of her life. Because of this, her adoption fee has been waived and Friends of Strays will provide information on how to care for her. For more information, go to 2911 47th Ave. N, St. Petersburg, or call 727-522-6566.
SPRING HILL, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Eagle that stole the shark in Dunedin? That’s Eugene. She has a story.

Years before Eugene stole the shark, appeared on TV and got famous, she earned her first fan via a fall that nearly killed her. This was fledgling season 2017, when young bald eagles were leaving the nest for their first test flights. But Eugene didn’t fly, she dropped. Something like 100 feet from the cell tower overlooking the Shell station off a sprawly section of Bradenton’s State Road 684.
DUNEDIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Lakeland, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Clearwater, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Keep an eye on your pets today | Letters

It’s Thanksgiving and families are excited to gather once again, but with extended family visiting, opening and forgetting to close doors — it is important to remember that our beloved pets are more at risk of getting lost this time of year. In preparation, it’s vital to know what to do when you encounter a friendly lost pet. Despite what you may have been taught, the right thing to do isn’t to take the pet to an animal shelter — it’s to hold onto them and let your community know where they can be found: post photos to social media, walk the pet around to see if anyone recognizes him/her, and file a found report online with your local shelter. Holding onto a found dog or cat for 48 hours vastly increases the likelihood of a family reunion. One animal shelter found that 85 percent of lost pets who were held for 48 hours were returned home, as opposed to 26 percent of pets taken directly to the shelter. This is likely because most pets don’t stray too far from home: a 2020 study out of Dallas found that nearly half of stray dogs were a mere 400 feet from home and almost all were within a mile of their houses.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Swimming#Volunteers#Motion Pictures#Dolphin Tale
Tampa Bay Times

Hanukkah events in Tampa Bay

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, comes early this year. The exact dates change every year because Hanukkah is always on the 25th day of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar. This year, it runs eight days and nights Nov. 28 through Dec. 6. The following is a list of some Hanukkah-related activities in the Tampa Bay area.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Where to find Tampa Bay light displays, tree lightings and holiday parades

It’s the most wonderful time of ... well, you know. Here’s a look at events across the Tampa Bay area that will be making spirits bright this holiday season. Enchant Christmas: Tropicana Field is transformed into a winter wonderland with a Christmas light maze and village, ice skating trail, an artisan market, visits with Santa and a hunt for gifts taken by a mischievous elf. $35, $32 seniors/military, $25 ages 3-17, 2 and younger free. Opens Nov. 26. Hours and dates vary. Through Jan. 2. Check enchantchristmas.com. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. 315-558-2623.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
Tampa Bay Times

Why I need Facebook | Column

One happy place to be on your birthday — especially in a pandemic — is on Facebook. Virtual friends and real ones get to cheer you on and remind you that you mean something to somebody. That day when your dog dies you may find yourself again on Facebook. There...
INTERNET
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Nov. 22-28

Glorious Night - A Drive-In Christmas Light Show: A 30-minute drive-in light show featuring Christmas songs, a story of hope, and thousands of programmed Christmas lights. Free. 6-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. First Baptist Church Plant City, 3309 James L. Redman Pkwy., Plant City. 813-752-4104. Holiday Classics at Tampa Theatre: The holiday...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

17 St. Petersburg businesses accepting Bitcoin

Tampa is gaining attention in the cryptocurrency industry as a city that has embraced the use of Bitcoin, but don’t sleep on St. Petersburg. The Sunshine City actually has the most businesses in the Tampa Bay area accepting Bitcoin, according to coinmap.org. Most local shops and restaurants that take the cryptocurrency as payment are concentrated on or around the city’s prime local business corridor: Central Avenue. St. Petersburg also became the new home for ARK Investments, a technology-focused investment firm spearheaded by Cathie Wood, who’s also a prominent Bitcoin bull.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
49K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy