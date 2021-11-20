Pumpkins aplenty at Working Food pop up Saturday

Yeah, yeah — we all know about pumpkin pie. But pumpkin empanadas, pumpkin mustard on hot dogs, pumpkin ravioli and a pumpkin soup to celebrate Haiti’s independence?

Those were some of the examples for sampling to show the versatility of the hearty squash at Saturday’s Pumpkin Pop Up at Working Food, the Gainesville non-profit that boosts local farmers and food.

Some of the chefs and bakers regularly use pumpkin when it’s in season. But others had their first go at it for the event.

Among them was Sandy Smith of Sandy’s Sweets. Growing up, Thanksgiving pies in her family were made with sweet potatoes so the cakes, cupcakes and truffles she made for the event were an experiment.

“I didn’t even know there was such a variety of pumpkins. I used a pumpkin with a smooth, buttery texture. I added some cinnamon and nutmeg and some other spices, and it was really delicious,” Smith said. “It was new for me but it’s good. I’m enjoying it and now I am going to have pumpkin cake on my Thanksgiving menu every year.”

Jimena Pozo is a pumpkin veteran. A cook at Alpin Bistro and a caterer, Pozo was served samples of ravioli stuffed with pumpkin, spiced with sumac and cooked in sage oil.

Pozo said she often uses in-season pumpkin in a range of dishes.

“This is right up my alley. I love pumpkin and squash and all the varieties,” Pozo said. “I have my favorite ingredients for a weekday go-to thing. It can be in salads, it can be whole, it can be mashed. It can add a little more body to things. The flavor is great.”

Working Food Event Coordinator Wendy Free said about 18 vendors participated and had to serve pumpkin in some form.

All of the pumpkins used by the vendors were grown by area farmers.

“We have all kinds of different pumpkins that were grown and collected in collaboration with local farms, and the vendors came and got the pumpkins to make their goods,” Free said. “They made something delicious out of it. We really want to encourage local food, so they made samples for tasting but also things to sell.”

People who may have sampled a bit too much could work it off by heaving old post-Halloween pumpkins against a wall at the booth for Beaten Path Compost. It will fetch food waste for a fee from homes and businesses, turning it into compost for local growers.

Eva and J.R. Pagan said the pumpkin toss was therapeutic and the entire event was wonderful.

“If there were more pumpkins, I would do a couple of more but I wanted to save them for others,” J.R. Pagan said.

Added Eva Pagan, “I cook every day and use pumpkins in soups and other things. I’ve gotten some ideas here — the pumpkin cake looks so good.”

Pumpkin pie is traditionally served on Thanksgiving in the U.S. In Haiti, the celebratory dish is soup joumou — pumpkin soup — served on Jan. 1 to honor the nation’s independence from French colonizers in 1804.

Members of the University of Florida’s Club Creole, the Haitian American Student Association, ladled the bright yellow soup by the cupful.

“Prior to independence, the soup was made but it wasn’t allowed to be consumed by the masses,” club President Noesha Noel said. “So once we did get our independence, we were able to get the soup and since then it’s been made by generations and generations of Haitians to remind us of the freedom we were able to achieve.”