ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Pumpkins aplenty at Working Food pop up Saturday

By Cindy Swirko, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRSHK_0d2u2rL500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNxR7_0d2u2rL500

Yeah, yeah — we all know about pumpkin pie. But pumpkin empanadas, pumpkin mustard on hot dogs, pumpkin ravioli and a pumpkin soup to celebrate Haiti’s independence?

Those were some of the examples for sampling to show the versatility of the hearty squash at Saturday’s Pumpkin Pop Up at Working Food, the Gainesville non-profit that boosts local farmers and food.

Some of the chefs and bakers regularly use pumpkin when it’s in season. But others had their first go at it for the event.

Among them was Sandy Smith of Sandy’s Sweets. Growing up, Thanksgiving pies in her family were made with sweet potatoes so the cakes, cupcakes and truffles she made for the event were an experiment.

“I didn’t even know there was such a variety of pumpkins. I used a pumpkin with a smooth, buttery texture. I added some cinnamon and nutmeg and some other spices, and it was really delicious,” Smith said. “It was new for me but it’s good. I’m enjoying it and now I am going to have pumpkin cake on my Thanksgiving menu every year.”

Jimena Pozo is a pumpkin veteran. A cook at Alpin Bistro and a caterer, Pozo was served samples of ravioli stuffed with pumpkin, spiced with sumac and cooked in sage oil.

Pozo said she often uses in-season pumpkin in a range of dishes.

“This is right up my alley. I love pumpkin and squash and all the varieties,” Pozo said. “I have my favorite ingredients for a weekday go-to thing. It can be in salads, it can be whole, it can be mashed. It can add a little more body to things. The flavor is great.”

Working Food Event Coordinator Wendy Free said about 18 vendors participated and had to serve pumpkin in some form.

All of the pumpkins used by the vendors were grown by area farmers.

“We have all kinds of different pumpkins that were grown and collected in collaboration with local farms, and the vendors came and got the pumpkins to make their goods,” Free said. “They made something delicious out of it. We really want to encourage local food, so they made samples for tasting but also things to sell.”

People who may have sampled a bit too much could work it off by heaving old post-Halloween pumpkins against a wall at the booth for Beaten Path Compost. It will fetch food waste for a fee from homes and businesses, turning it into compost for local growers.

Eva and J.R. Pagan said the pumpkin toss was therapeutic and the entire event was wonderful.

“If there were more pumpkins, I would do a couple of more but I wanted to save them for others,” J.R. Pagan said.

Added Eva Pagan, “I cook every day and use pumpkins in soups and other things. I’ve gotten some ideas here — the pumpkin cake looks so good.”

Pumpkin pie is traditionally served on Thanksgiving in the U.S. In Haiti, the celebratory dish is soup joumou — pumpkin soup — served on Jan. 1 to honor the nation’s independence from French colonizers in 1804.

Members of the University of Florida’s Club Creole, the Haitian American Student Association, ladled the bright yellow soup by the cupful.

“Prior to independence, the soup was made but it wasn’t allowed to be consumed by the masses,” club President Noesha Noel said. “So once we did get our independence, we were able to get the soup and since then it’s been made by generations and generations of Haitians to remind us of the freedom we were able to achieve.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Lifestyle
ABC News

Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous

WASHINGTON -- The polyp removed from President Joe Biden's colon last week was a benign, slow-growing but potentially pre-cancerous lesion that required no further action, his doctor said in a follow-up memo. The specimen, a tubular adenoma, was similar to one removed from Biden in 2008, Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor,...
CANCER
The Hill

Vikings player safe after 911 call, social media posts spark concerns

Authorities said Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was safe after he refused to come out of his house earlier in the day despite calling 911, prompting authorities and team staff to go to his home. “Law enforcement agencies have notified us Everson Griffen came out of his home without...
NFL
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Smith
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

63
Followers
68
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy