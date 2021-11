Alfie Hewett insists he holds no resentment over the two-year process that threatened to exclude him from wheelchair tennis.The 23-year-old confirmed the PA news agency’s story last week that he has been cleared to continue his hugely successful career after a rethink of changes to classification rules.Hewett, who has the hip condition Perthes diseases, was told in 2019 that he did not meet new criteria determining who would be eligible to compete in the sport.However, the criteria were based on para-athletics and, following new research into the specific demands of tennis, Hewett was reassessed last weekend in Amsterdam and given...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO