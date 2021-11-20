ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Runners, walkers welcome back Farmington's Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble

By Noel Lyn Smith, Farmington Daily Times
 4 days ago

FARMINGTON — The chilly fall temperature on the morning of Nov. 20 did not deter 121 runners and 80 walkers from participating in the 2021 Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble.

The 5K run and 2-mile walk returned to downtown Farmington after canceling last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The course starts and ends at Orchard Plaza Park with a route that goes on Main Street, Arrington Street, Airport Drive, Navajo Street, Auburn Avenue, Apache Street and Orchard Avenue.

Farmington resident Sebastian Hogue was the first runner to cross the finish line with a time of 18 minutes and 24 seconds.

The last time Hogue ran the 5K race was in 2018.

While it was good to return, the challenging part of the course remains the hill on Airport Drive, he said.

"I like the course. It's challenging and it’s a fun community event," Hogue said.

The event was organized by the Farmington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs department and the Downtown Association.

Proceeds benefited the Children's Hope Foundation in Farmington.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com .

The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
