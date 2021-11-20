ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Husband arrested after his wife was found gunned down in casino parking lot

By Vicksburg Post Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7w5S_0d2u1yTx00

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Saturday morning homicide in the parking garage of the Riverwalk Casino in Vicksburg.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the Riverwalk Casino, 1046 Warrenton Road, for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Oceanna Lee-Hubbard, 28 of Vicksburg, lying in the parking garage suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Arrested in connection to the murder is the victim’s husband, Cedrick L. Hubbard Jr., 26, of Vicksburg.

Hubbard was taken into custody in Clinton, Mississippi shortly before noon on Saturday. He was arrested without further incident.

Hubbard will be held without bond until he makes his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

Comments / 27

Denise Mcdonald
3d ago

even time these news story's people try to make it what color of skin people have .it makes me sick we all bleed red blood .God doesn't go by color

Reply(7)
10
The Juggernaut
3d ago

The Mississippi GOP wants everyone to have guns, regardless of criminal intent it background, and then walk away from the consequences 🙄

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, MS
Clinton, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#The Riverwalk Casino#Vicksburg Municipal Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi murder suspects in custody after leading officers in chase through multiple cities Thursday night

Two murder suspects are in custody after leading Mississippi law enforcement on a chase through multiple cities Thursday night. Jackson news sources report that Rankkin County deputies received a request for assistance from the Jackson Police Department at approximately 8:45 p.m. WAPT in Jackson reports that Captain Paul Holley with...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Man leading officers on chase wearing hospital gown ‘good indicator something is amiss,’ sheriff says. Series of wild events lead to man’s arrest.

A Mississippi man who led officers on two separate chases — one on an ATV and another running down the street in a hospital gown — is now facing several charges after being taken into custody. James Raynor was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
57K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy