Mesquite, TX

Mesquite Police Arrest Four For Capital Murder, ID Victim

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 4 days ago

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested four suspects involved in the October murder of a man identified as 19-year-old Daniel Mathis of Dallas.

19-year-old Rashaud Holmes, also of Dallas, is the latest to be taken into custody for the crime.

The other three, Donterious Lockhart, 18, Timothy Johnson, 19, and Nicholas Mayberry, 20, were all arrested on or before November 10 and charged with capital murder according to Mesquite Police officials.

All four suspects are being held in the Dallas County jail.

On October 27 at about 10:51 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Cantura Drive in Mesquite.

They found Mathis on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but later passed away as a result of his wounds.

jabberdevil
4d ago

4 black teens...last week...4 more black teens...this week...and two more last week here in dallas...not to mention the 2 black police officers that kidnaped two kids...6 and 7years old...and committed murder suicide in houston why are these black teens killing people,?

BFX81
4d ago

And we wonder why there is racism and stereotypes. Starting with the black parents raising your kids to be thugs and buying them street clothes.

Brenda Winterswebb
3d ago

To my fellow Americans, no one can help the color of their skin. No one asks to be born. All humans are connected. love one another Jesus said

