Mayor Michelle Wu’s 6-Year-Old Son Gets COVID Vaccine

BOSTON (CBS) — Mayor Michelle Wu’s young son got his COVID vaccine on Saturday. Wu took six-year-old Blaise to the family vaccination clinic at Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine was authorized by the CDC for kids ages 5-11 on November 2.

“​The vaccine is the most important tool we have to keep schools open and keep everyone safe in our communities,” said Wu in a statement. “Now that children ages five and older are eligible for the vaccine, even more families have the chance to do our part to end this pandemic. As we head into the winter months and the holiday season, let’s all move quickly to get our kids vaccinated and get our boosters so everyone can enjoy the holidays.”

There are seven family vaccination clinics in the city of Boston: Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester; Immigrant Family Services Institute in Mattapan; Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan; Morningstar Baptist Church in Mattapan; Greater Roslindale Medical and Dental Center in Roslindale; Hyde Park YMCA in Hyde Park; and Codman Square Health Center in Dorchester.

As of November 2, 14% of children ages 5-11 in Boston have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the city said. Nearly 67% of Boston residents overall are fully vaccinated.