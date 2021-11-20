ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Michelle Wu’s 6-Year-Old Son Gets COVID Vaccine

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvQPD_0d2u1XqS00

BOSTON (CBS) — Mayor Michelle Wu’s young son got his COVID vaccine on Saturday. Wu took six-year-old Blaise to the family vaccination clinic at Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine was authorized by the CDC for kids ages 5-11 on November 2.

“​The vaccine is the most important tool we have to keep schools open and keep everyone safe in our communities,” said Wu in a statement. “Now that children ages five and older are eligible for the vaccine, even more families have the chance to do our part to end this pandemic. As we head into the winter months and the holiday season, let’s all move quickly to get our kids vaccinated and get our boosters so everyone can enjoy the holidays.”

There are seven family vaccination clinics in the city of Boston: Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester; Immigrant Family Services Institute in Mattapan; Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan; Morningstar Baptist Church in Mattapan; Greater Roslindale Medical and Dental Center in Roslindale; Hyde Park YMCA in Hyde Park; and Codman Square Health Center in Dorchester.

As of November 2, 14% of children ages 5-11 in Boston have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the city said. Nearly 67% of Boston residents overall are fully vaccinated.

Comments / 20

America Patriot
4d ago

What a stupid women . She sacrifices her child’s health for her career. Evil stupid . Her color must be 69

Reply
12
Liberty
4d ago

Who cares. Your kid your decision. My kid my decision. Don’t force your parenting on me.

Reply(1)
10
nope
4d ago

Hope her desire for a photo op doesn’t cause her child to pay with his health

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

For Many In Massachusetts, Thanksgiving Preparations Include COVID Test

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a revolving door at some of the free COVID testing sites around Massachusetts, as a lot of people are seeking rapid responses before Thanksgiving. “The last couple of days from Monday till now, our numbers have doubled, if not tripled,” said Joelle Ataya, a COVID testing site manager. Her testing site in Needham is seeing a constant crowd. “The rush to get tested before Thanksgiving and to see family and grandparents and stuff has been insane,” she said. But families are thankful for this option. Because with the test comes peace of mind. “I didn’t want to pass anything that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Boston Extends Outdoor Dining Through December 31 Except In North End

BOSTON (CBS) – Outdoor dining in Boston has been extended one month to December 31, but not for everyone. Mayor Michelle Wu signed the policy Wednesday morning, impacting more than 400 businesses in Boston. Read: Boston Outdoor Dining Extension The order excludes the North End, which concluded outdoor dining on November 1. Outdoor dining on private patios and city streets was set to expire December 1. The city blames construction, parking, and traffic issues for closing North End dining early.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘Justice Would Be Ahmaud Alive Today,’ Massachusetts Lawmakers React To Arbery Verdict

BOSTON (CBS) – Three men were found guilty of chasing down Ahmaud Arbery and killing him in Georgia on Wednesday. William Bryan, who filmed the murder, was found guilty of three counts of murder; Gregory McMichael was found guilty of felony murder; and Travis McMichael, who fired the shot, was found guilty of malice murder and felony murder. The verdict came 22 months after Arbery’s death. He was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Reactions from Massachusetts lawmakers supported the guilty verdict. Ahmaud Arbery was hunted down for simply jogging while Black. This verdict isn't justice—justice would be Ahmaud alive today. The verdict answers our...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Welcome To ‘Elfland’: 8-Year-Old Somerville Boy Builds Miniature Community In Vacant Lot

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Welcome to “Elfland,” a miniature community in Somerville in the middle of a vacant lot. “Elfland” has a library, a hospital, and even an ice-skating rink. It’s a place with a lot to offer, if you’re small enough to use it. “This used to be a gas station, and it’s been out of use for a couple of years. And ‘Elfland’ popped up. I just saw it at night one time,” said Somerville resident Lena Warnke. “Elfland” is the work of an eight-year-old boy in the neighborhood, with some help from his parents. The boy said, “I saw signs invisible to...
SOMERVILLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Mattapan, MA
City
Roslindale, MA
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Hyde Park, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 2,978 New COVID Cases, 18 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,978 new confirmed COVID cases and 18 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 841,972. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,915. There were 112,783 total new tests reported. As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.31%. There are 764 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 165 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Hospitals With Limited Capacity Ordered To Reduce Elective Procedures

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts hospitals are once again being ordered to reduce elective procedures by the Baker Administration as the health care system is strained by workforce shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Effective November 29, 2021, any hospital or hospital system that has limited capacity must begin to reduce non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedures to ensure adequate hospital capacity for immediate healthcare needs,” the administration said in a statement. The Department of Public Health defines these electives “as procedures that are scheduled in advance because the procedure is not a medical emergency and where delay will not result in adverse outcomes to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

82-Year-Old Man Attacked By Dirt Bike, ATV Riders In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – An 82-year-old man was surrounded and assaulted by a group of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs in Boston last Thursday. Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects. The victim, Richard Bell of Brookline, suffered serious injuries and is in the hospital. He is expected to survive. State Police said the man was driving his 1996 Buick Century from Park Drive to Boylston Street when 30 to 40 dirt bike and ATV riders forced him onto the curb. Several of the suspects then began smashing windows of the victim’s car. A group of dirt bike and ATV...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Families Reunite At Logan Airport Before Celebrating Thanksgiving

BOSTON (CBS) — Logan Airport was the place for dozens of reunions the night before Thanksgiving. Pauline Massed welcomed her son and his girlfriend back home to Massachusetts for the first time in more than a year. “What a difference a year makes,” said Massed. “We basically did FaceTime last Thanksgiving, so it’s definitely a joy to have them both home and celebrate family.” It’s not only the kids hopping on flights. There was one couple excited to be in Boston for the first time, flying in all the way from Atlanta to spend Thanksgiving with their son. “This is my first visit to see my son since he graduated from college,” said Tonya Weaver from Georgia. “I’m very excited about being here in Boston for the first time.” According to AAA, 53.4 million travelers are taking advantage of spending the holidays with their loved ones this year. 48.3 million are traveling by car, and 4.2 million are traveling by air. And some families are so excited for the chance to travel again, they’re skipping Thanksgiving. “I usually cook at home. This year, we’re going to Orlando, Universal [Studios],” said Tamara Harmon of Gloucester. “Because I don’t want to cook a turkey.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
CBS Boston

Chase Community Bank Opens In Mattapan With Goal To ‘Break Generational Cycles’

BOSTON (CBS) – A special opening for a brand new community-based Chase Bank in Mattapan designed to reflect the neighborhood it serves. Every worker at the branch lives in or near Mattapan. The branch is part of a 5-year $30 billion effort. WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebben had the chance to speak with CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon about why it matters. Employees cheered as Dimon joined local workers to cut the ribbon officially opening the Mattapan Community Bank – a branch with a purpose. It’s one of 30 Chase branches opening around the country as part of a larger effort to help close...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Students Happy To Be Back At Curley School After Over A Week Of Remote Learning

BOSTON (CBS) — Students returned to the Curley K-8 School in Jamaica Plain on Monday after over a week of remote learning due to a COVID outbreak. “I am happy to have him back in school. It’s really important to have him in person,” said mother Alison Moreno. Some of the younger students struggled to adjust to the remote learning. “I really did not like being online, it was tough doing all the work,” said sixth-grader Jakayla McNeil. “It’s hard for five-year-olds doing remote learning, they have a tough time sitting in front of the computer,” Moreno explained. Parents are hoping Boston Public Schools learned...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MassDOT Trying Out Bigger Bike Lanes On Mass. Ave Bridge

BOSTON (CBS) — Bigger bike lanes are opening Monday morning on both sides of the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge to help cyclists travel between Boston and Cambridge. To carve out the lane, MassDOT closed a vehicle lane in each direction. New markings and barrels are in place to highlight the configuration, which makes the bike lane wider and provides buffer space between bikes and cars. The pilot program will continue through the winter. If it works, MassDOT will work to create a permanent solution on the bridge. “As we work to promote low-carbon travel options, our City needs to move urgently to protect the safety of our commuters and residents,” said Mayor of the City of Boston, Michelle Wu in a statement. “Boston is grateful to our local and state partners for helping this safety pilot come to fruition, connecting our communities and laying the groundwork for safer, more sustainable transportation infrastructure throughout the region.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Safest State To Drive On Thanksgiving, Data Shows

BOSTON (CBS) – Believe it or not, Massachusetts is the safest place to drive on Thanksgiving. National Highway Safety Administration data was used along with the number of registered drivers per state to calculate a per capita number of traffic fatalities. The data shows Massachusetts, Vermont, New York and Rhode Island are the safest places to drive on Thanksgiving. The most dangerous places on the roads were determined to be Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Missouri.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston City Hall#Mayor Of Boston#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pfizer Covid#Cdc#Gallivan Community Center#Dental Center
CBS Boston

New England Patriots Foundation, Goodwill Hand Out 200 Thanksgiving Dinners In A Basket In Roxbury

BOSTON (CBS) — Before enjoying their own Thanksgiving fun, the Patriots had to make sure families in need got some food for their table. On Tuesday, for the 28th year, the New England Patriots Foundation and Goodwill handed out Thanksgiving food baskets to 200 families. Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, New England Patriots Foundation President Josh Kraft, Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, and Pat Patriot were all handing out Thanksgiving baskets at Goodwill Headquarters in Roxbury, giving out everything a family would need to have a happy Turkey Day. The 200 food baskets were brought directly to recipients’...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Signs Ordinance To Change How The City Invests

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu signed an ordinance on Monday to change how the city invests. The ordinance prohibits public funds from being invested in stocks, securities, or companies that get more than 15% of its revenue from fossil fuels, tobacco products, or carceral facilities, like jails or prisons by the end of 2025. The goal is to grow “a low-carbon, resource efficient, and socially inclusive economy,” said a statement from Wu’s office. The ordinance was unanimously passed in the City Council last week.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 Teens Charged With Trying To Break Into Luxury Yacht On Boston Harbor

BOSTON (CBS) — Three Bridgewater teenagers are charged with breaking and entering for allegedly boarding a yacht in the middle of the night on Boston Harbor. Boston police responded just before 3 a.m. Monday to 50 Rowes Wharf, where “three males had been observed gaining entry to the secured wharf and climbing aboard a large ship” – a 97-foot yacht known as the Valiant. The Charles Riverboat Company describes the “elegant” Valiant as its “most luxurious vessel” that can accommodate up to 100 guests on a private charter. A prosecutor said there were no access points to the yacht and “it appeared that...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker Tours Small Businesses In Needham To Promote Shopping Local

NEEDHAM (CBS) — As people are getting their holiday shopping plans together, Gov. Charlie Baker and other state officials toured small businesses on Monday. One stop included Michelson’s Shoes in Needham. Baker had one message for everyone: shop local. “There are tremendous opportunities for people to shop local, to eat local, to dine local, to buy local, and to recognize and understand that when you shop, eat, dine local, you’re supporting your neighbors, your colleagues, and your friends and folks who are apart of the communities that you live and you work in,” Baker said. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts expects sales to increase about 6% compared to last year.
NEEDHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Rep. Seth Moulton Among Jon Keller’s Local Turkeys Of The Year

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s that time of year, a season for giving thanks for all our blessings…and for carving up some turkeys. In this case, some of the local turkeys – defined by dictionary.com as “a person or thing of little appeal, a dud, a loser, a flop” – that made news during the past 11 months. Here are four that stood out; if we had time on-air, we could have easily accommodated a dozen or so more. MOTHER NATURE The headline on a late-August blog post from our intrepid weather department said it all: “Has This Summer’s Weather Been The Worst...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Amesbury Schools Testing Students After 18 COVID Cases Linked To Private Event

AMESBURY (CBS) – COVID-19 testing is underway at three schools in Amesbury after health officials linked 18 student cases to a private event. Approximately 250 people, including many students in grades 2-8 attended the November 15 event. “We have been diligent to identify and communicate with all attendees of that event and their close contacts in order to properly test students, with the goal of keeping all of our students safe and our schools open,” Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said in a letter to families. Home tests have been ordered for students identified as close contacts and there is also on-site testing at Amesbury Elementary, Middle and Cashman Elementary School. Students who tested positive were sent home and instructed to quarantine for 10 days. Students whose test was negative were released to go to class. “I truly believe that our school buildings are one of the safest places our students can be in regards to the spread of the Coronavirus,” McAndrews said.
AMESBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: How And When Will Massachusetts Spend Federal Money From Infrastructure Bill?

BOSTON (CBS) — Congresswoman Lori Trahan says Massachusetts will get at least $8 billion in federal funding from the new infrastructure bill. “There are many new programs in this legislation where tens of billions of dollars will be up for grabs through competitive funding programs that we know communities in my district and across the Commonwealth will benefit from,” Trahan told WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller. “Some will be for municipalities, some will be for states, some will be for organizations that can compete for these grants. We’re working really closely with our local elected leaders to figure out what those programs are,” she explained. Trahan...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Man Shot And Killed Outside Malden 7-Eleven

MALDEN (CBS) – Police are investigating after a 22-year-old Boston man was shot and killed following a confrontation with a group outside of a Malden convenience store. It happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m. A man was shot and killed outside 7-Eleven in Malden. (WBZ-TV) Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said preliminary investigation shows the man had a brief interaction with several people outside 7-Eleven on Salem Street. One of the people in the group shot the Boston man. He was rushed to an area hospital but pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Malden Police.
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
41K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy