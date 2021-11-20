Texas may be in danger of another major energy crisis and widespread power outages this winter, new report warns

Entergy has reported a power outage on Main Street, near Savanne Road. The outage began on Nov 18, 09:40 AM. The outage involves over 650 customers. The restoration statement reads: Due to storm activity in your area, we are experiencing extensive power outages. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible. We do not currently expect to have your service restored overnight. At this time, we cannot predict when your power will be restored. We will provide an estimated restoration time and other information about your outage as soon as it’s available. We apologize for this inconvenience.

HOUMA, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO