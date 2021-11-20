Inspector Waffles Review

Let’s make one thing clear here: Tamarin on Xbox is one weird game, and that’s really putting it mildly. It is backed by the pedigree of ex-Rare staff, you know, the company that created all those SNES and N64 classics, before they were gobbled up by Microsoft and assigned to create that one pirate game which is sort of fun – Sea of Thieves. You can play all the Rare classics in the excellent Rare Replay collection, and yet we can only play the classics for so long. Fans have long yearned for Rare to release a new platformer, and while a Perfect Dark revival is on the horizon for Xbox fans, there is Tamarin in the meantime. Except, it’s not quite the action platformer it appears to be.
