Inspector Waffles Review

By Jacob Stokes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidnight in Cat Town and on the way to another murder. That’s the life for Inspector Waffles – a brilliant, if extremely jaded, detective. But this is no ordinary murder, as you’ll quickly find out. The victim is a high ranking CEO, and the case is utterly bizarre. Across this four...

The Prince of Landis Review

I didn’t grow up in Middle America in the ‘80s and ‘90s, but I’m starting to feel like I did. It’s a setting that’s absolutely everywhere. Thanks to Stranger Things, Super 8, IT Chapter One and Two and so many more before them (much of Stephen King or Steven Spielberg’s output, for example), I know that it was a time of bad hair, riding together on BMXs and being attacked by supernatural entities from other worlds.
Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse (Episode 1) Review

When I first sat down with Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse (Episode 1) it immediately took me back to secondary school and my time of playing flash games whilst pretending to pay attention in I.T. lessons. As it turns out the game is based on a webcomic from way back in 2005 which has since spawned adaptations across print, TV and boardgames. Good to see my instincts are still spot on then.
PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ Brings a new Curated Collection in 2022

As iconic as video game characters get, PAC-MAN is up there with the elite tier. This almost spherical being has been a part of pop-culture since before pop-culture was a gauge of success within media. Older than most gamers, PAC-MAN will continue to be around longer than many too. Which is why the news that a new collection of PAC-MAN games is coming in 2022 is always big news.
Battlefield 2042 Review

Coming from D.I.C.E. and EA is this year’s entry into the Battlefield franchise, and much to my disappointment, it isn’t Bad Company 3. Whatever happened to Haggard, Sarge and the rest? Will we ever find out? Anyways, 2021’s Battlefield option is that of Battlefield 2042. Buckle up, we’re going straight in.
TheXboxHub Official Podcast Episode 104: Exclusive Interview – Farming Simulator 22

With the release of Farming Simulator 22 on the horizon, we decided to harvest the details about what’s new in this latest instalment. That’s right, TheXboxHub Official Podcast Episode 104 features an exclusive interview with Kermit Ball, the Community Coordinator for Farming Simulator. It’s full of great insight and well worth a listen!
Death Park 2 Review

I sometimes wonder when the crossover point happened; when amusement parks suddenly became terrifying places. Whether it be due to abandonment or the inclusion of some pure evil – read: clowns – they aren’t a place to particularly enjoy. It’s that which Death Park 2 focuses on, delivering a mix of scary amusement park vibes and an evil clown who is trying to kill you. The first game threw you into one location, as you attempted to keep away from something with big feet that was trying to kill you. Now it’s back and you need to be ready to run.
The Legend Of Icaro Review

Created by those at the development studio of Abyzzmo Entertainment is a new entry in the action-adventure genre – a game that goes by the name of The Legend of Icaro. It’s a game that has a solo developer kind of feel to it: one person’s vision brought to life and released on an unsuspecting public. Now, these games usually go one of two ways, usually being either extremely good or extremely bad. Which camp does The Legend of Icaro fall into?
Ghoulboy Review

Ghoulboy is a retro-inspired action platformer that puts you in control of, you guessed it, Ghoulboy. Your father was captured while attempting to slay a great evil and it is up to you to rescue him. Ghoulboy is a linear game where each level is a confined area with checkpoints...
Arkanoid – Eternal Battle planned for 2022 release

Slowly getting fed up with the plethora of brick-breaking copycats that have flooded the market? Fear no longer as the original classic is due to hit modern gamers in 2022. Yep, Arkanoid is back, with Eternal Battle. Coming from the Microids team, with development rights handled by those at Pastagames...
Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Review

What was your favourite fairytale as a child? Well, whatever the answer, Tandem: A Tale of Shadows could easily be inspired by it (at least to some degree). Right from the off you’re plunged into an eerie Tim Burton-esque world, populated with beings right out of a tale such as Alice in Wonderland.
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Review

By now most of us are familiar with the whole Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons divide. The short version is, while Harvest Moon continues to exist as a brand with new releases, Story of Seasons is in fact the true continuation of this farming RPG franchise. Somewhat confusing, but just know that the real fans stick with Story of Seasons as they are closer to the authentic Harvest Moon experience than Harvest Moon itself. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town lands on Xbox with a backstory just as confusing.
Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Review

Marsupilami sits on the fringe of my memory. I think he was in a Sega Mega Drive game, and there may have been a cartoon at some point. Doing some research, there’s a good reason why Marsupilami hasn’t crossed our paths too often: he’s best known as a Franco-Belgian comic book character, sitting alongside Lucky Luke as someone who is part of the French and Belgian consciousness. And like Lucky Luke, he only makes his way to our shores when they’re part of something that’s worth exporting.
Retro Highway Review

If you’re drawn to Retro Highway, you’re probably of a certain age. Yeah, we’re there too. It was the similarities to Road Rash that grabbed us by the collar, but there are just as many likenesses to Super Hang-On or Outrun. None of these games are what you’d call ‘modern’ – the last Road Rash came out twenty-one years ago – so, if you’re reading this review, you probably have trouble picking up a Sega Mega Drive cartridge once you’ve dropped it.
Total Arcade Racing is total arcade racing

Does anyone remember those mats that were like a top-down view of a road network that kids used to have? I always wanted one of those. Now though, I don’t need one, as Total Arcade Racing releasing today on Xbox looks like those mats and looks set to provide even more fun than manually driving your cars around the carpet.
VirtuaVerse Review

I’ve spent so much time in the cyberpunk world over the last year that I’ve now got a dystopian soundtrack constantly going round in my head. Neon skylines, cybernetic upgrades that I can inject into my brain, and rain falling on night time cities are pretty much the norm to me now. Of course, much of this came about via the release of Cyberpunk 2077, but there have been loads of great indie games that have managed to work themselves into this genre too – games like Cloudpunk, for instance. VirtuaVerse is another game that fits neatly like a good fitting cyber glove, so let us go off on a neon adventure together and see what the city of the VirtuaVerse has to offer.
Let’s Sing 2022 Review

Christmas must be coming. We don’t need to look at our calendars, we just need to look at the game releases. November is the time that Ubisoft unleashes a Just Dance, and it’s always quickly followed by a Let’s Sing. They’re an annual reminder that we should get off our arses and be sociable. Or, at least, buy a few presents.
A Pretty Odd Bunny Review

A Pretty Odd Bunny puts you in control of a rather odd bunny, surprise surprise. This bunny has glowing red eyes and a hunger for pig flesh, which I would say meets the qualifications of being considered odd. Oh yeah, this rabbit also happens to be allergic to carrots. Due...
Tamarin Review

Let’s make one thing clear here: Tamarin on Xbox is one weird game, and that’s really putting it mildly. It is backed by the pedigree of ex-Rare staff, you know, the company that created all those SNES and N64 classics, before they were gobbled up by Microsoft and assigned to create that one pirate game which is sort of fun – Sea of Thieves. You can play all the Rare classics in the excellent Rare Replay collection, and yet we can only play the classics for so long. Fans have long yearned for Rare to release a new platformer, and while a Perfect Dark revival is on the horizon for Xbox fans, there is Tamarin in the meantime. Except, it’s not quite the action platformer it appears to be.
Free Bloody Whiskers expansion adds to Tails of Iron

It was back in September that we praised Tails of Iron for being a ‘stupendous Soulslike’, giving it a full 5/5 in review. Now though Tails of Iron is expanding – for free – with the addition of Bloody Whiskers. An action-filled RPG in which you play as a rat...
Surviving the Aftermath Review

In my main settlement, the motto is “Take us to Mars!” in reference to Surviving Mars. Surviving the Aftermath is the follow-up in the ‘Surviving’ metaverse to the space-themed colony builder. Initially, my expectations were that my colony were trying to make a living for themselves in preparation to move onto the red planet at some point. Sadly, the truth is much less optimistic; you aren’t waiting around just to head into the stars for your next home, you are simply trying to survive a hostile post-apocalyptic world.
