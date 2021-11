HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), two lost hikers were rescued at Ka’au Crater Trail, in Palolo Valley, amidst the darkness and inclement weather on Wednesday morning. HFD received an emergency call on Nov. 23, at approximately 11:37 p.m from a woman who said her husband and husband’s friend did not […]

