NEXT LEVEL: Holweg back in action with return of PSAC

Wyoming Area graduate Sarah Holweg, the rest of the West Chester University women’s basketball team and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference have returned to competition after a year off for COVID precautions.

Holweg, a senior who is in her third season of college competition, has seen limited action in West Chester’s 1-2 start. She has appeared in each game but seen just seven minutes of playing time.

The 5-foot-7 guard is 1-for-2 from the line for her only point and has not taken a shot from the floor yet. She has a defensive rebound, an assist and a steal.

Holweg played a total of 53 games in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 season. She made nine starts as a freshman when she hit 14 shots from 3-point range, had a career-high of 11 points in a game against California University of Pennsylvania and finished with an average of 2.1 points.