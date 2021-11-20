ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

NEXT LEVEL: Holweg back in action with return of PSAC

 4 days ago
Wyoming Area graduate Sarah Holweg, the rest of the West Chester University women’s basketball team and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference have returned to competition after a year off for COVID precautions.

Holweg, a senior who is in her third season of college competition, has seen limited action in West Chester’s 1-2 start. She has appeared in each game but seen just seven minutes of playing time.

The 5-foot-7 guard is 1-for-2 from the line for her only point and has not taken a shot from the floor yet. She has a defensive rebound, an assist and a steal.

Holweg played a total of 53 games in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 season. She made nine starts as a freshman when she hit 14 shots from 3-point range, had a career-high of 11 points in a game against California University of Pennsylvania and finished with an average of 2.1 points.

