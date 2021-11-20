Andy Schoonover

If you are a frequent flyer in an airlines program, this is often a benefit. If you are a “frequent flyer” in a health care setting, this is not. It means you may have a chronic illness and are often seen in a health care setting, treated, sent home, and quickly return because the care approach was not to prevent recurrence by implementing lifestyle changes.
For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
With nearly 5,000 new cases of COVID per day, Ohio and the rest of the world are still dealing with a pandemic that started nearly two years ago. What we’ve barely begun to deal with, two experts said last week, is the long hangover many experience as “long COVID.” That expression refers to a set […]
The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
Virologists are warning about the dangers posed by a “horrific” new variant of COVID-19 that was first discovered in southern Africa. The variant, currently named B.1.1.529, has dozens of mutations, making it more likely to be able to evade the protections provided by vaccines. So far the variant has only...
As you age, you may find yourself paying more attention to the ways you can reduce your cancer risk—and with good reason. The earlier you detect most forms of cancer, the better your odds of a favorable outcome through treatment. That's why it's so important to contact your doctor if anything seems amiss, especially if you have a family history of cancer or other risk factors for the condition. However, not all cancer symptoms are easy to spot—and in the case of one common cancer, one of its telltale symptoms typically occurs when you're asleep. Read on to find out which cancer symptom may be taking place while you sleep at night and what to do if you think there's a problem.
Kerry Hurt had a stroke two weeks after her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She said her life has been "devastated" but still encouraged people to have the jab. The government said severe side effects as a result of Covid-19 vaccines were "very rare" A woman has described how...
Americans With Additional Parenting and Caregiving Costs Will Receive Another Stimulus Check. Many American families are still asking for financial assistance from the federal government. This is why it is not surprising that the push for the fourth stimulus check remains apparent. But, officials have yet to make definitive comments...
MIAMI (CNN) — When people got reinfected with COVID-19, their odds of ending up in the hospital or dying were 90% lower than an initial COVID-19 infection, according to a new study. The study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found that there were few confirmed reinfections...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000.
The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000.
The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks.
Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279.
Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%.
Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.
Although the majority of people recovering from a coronavirus infection won't experience any long-term symptoms, the NHS has warned about a small pool of children and young adults developing Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, more commonly referred to as PIMS. The first signs of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children appear two to six weeks after the corona infection and can be devastating.
Eric J. Topol is a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research. Michael T. Osterholm is Regents Professor and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Even though the United States is...
New York State Assemblyman Pat Burke announced via Twitter on Tuesday he is introducing a bill allows insurance providers to deny coverage for COVID-19 related treatment to those who refuse to be vaccinated. Read more here:
When I first met her, I perceived she was nervous. I could sense the doctor skepticism. She simply had a negative aura about her. An Eeyore, if you will. A “no” person. A drag. To my absolute non-surprise, she declined all screenings that a woman of her age is recommended...
State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
Health care costs in the U.S. have increased dramatically over the past five decades, from $74 billion in 1970 to $3.8 trillion in 2019. This trend has been fueled in large part by an increase in the number of people who struggle with chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and lung disease. Stanford University School of Medicine estimates that 50% of Americans suffer from a chronic condition and over 85% of U.S. health care spending goes toward treating patients with a chronic disease.
They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure, or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. […]
