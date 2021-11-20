ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Andy Schoonover

KevinMD.com
 5 days ago

Research shows inadequate health insurance accounts for nearly 67 percent of all bankruptcies. This statistic...

www.kevinmd.com

Comments / 0

KevinMD.com

Elizabeth Simkus, DNP, FNP-C

If you are a frequent flyer in an airlines program, this is often a benefit. If you are a “frequent flyer” in a health care setting, this is not. It means you may have a chronic illness and are often seen in a health care setting, treated, sent home, and quickly return because the care approach was not to prevent recurrence by implementing lifestyle changes.
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ohio Capital Journal

As if COVID wasn’t bad enough, experts warn of lingering symptoms

With nearly 5,000 new cases of COVID per day, Ohio and the rest of the world are still dealing with a pandemic that started nearly two years ago. What we’ve barely begun to deal with, two experts said last week, is the long hangover many experience as “long COVID.” That expression refers to a set […] The post As if COVID wasn’t bad enough, experts warn of lingering symptoms appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
HEALTH
#Bankruptcies#Medical Debt#Financial Stability#American
Best Life

If You Do This When You Sleep, Get Checked for Cancer, Experts Say

As you age, you may find yourself paying more attention to the ways you can reduce your cancer risk—and with good reason. The earlier you detect most forms of cancer, the better your odds of a favorable outcome through treatment. That's why it's so important to contact your doctor if anything seems amiss, especially if you have a family history of cancer or other risk factors for the condition. However, not all cancer symptoms are easy to spot—and in the case of one common cancer, one of its telltale symptoms typically occurs when you're asleep. Read on to find out which cancer symptom may be taking place while you sleep at night and what to do if you think there's a problem.
CANCER
BBC

Couple in damages fight over vaccine side effects

Kerry Hurt had a stroke two weeks after her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She said her life has been "devastated" but still encouraged people to have the jab. The government said severe side effects as a result of Covid-19 vaccines were "very rare" A woman has described how...
RELATIONSHIPS
honknews.com

Stimulus Check for Parents, Caregivers to Arrive After Thanksgiving

Americans With Additional Parenting and Caregiving Costs Will Receive Another Stimulus Check. Many American families are still asking for financial assistance from the federal government. This is why it is not surprising that the push for the fourth stimulus check remains apparent. But, officials have yet to make definitive comments...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
cbslocal.com

Study: COVID-19 Reinfection Is Rare, Severe Disease Even Rarer

MIAMI (CNN) — When people got reinfected with COVID-19, their odds of ending up in the hospital or dying were 90% lower than an initial COVID-19 infection, according to a new study. The study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found that there were few confirmed reinfections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Florida Ranks First In CDC’S Thanksgiving Week COVID-19 Death Forecast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts. According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000. The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000. The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks. Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279. Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%. Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Covid-19: Fatal secondary disease has been identified in children

Although the majority of people recovering from a coronavirus infection won't experience any long-term symptoms, the NHS has warned about a small pool of children and young adults developing Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, more commonly referred to as PIMS. The first signs of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children appear two to six weeks after the corona infection and can be devastating.
KIDS
KevinMD.com

Cancer provided an unexpected silver lining

When I first met her, I perceived she was nervous. I could sense the doctor skepticism. She simply had a negative aura about her. An Eeyore, if you will. A “no” person. A drag. To my absolute non-surprise, she declined all screenings that a woman of her age is recommended...
SCIENCE
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
ECONOMY
KevinMD.com

How advanced analytics can help social determinants of health

Health care costs in the U.S. have increased dramatically over the past five decades, from $74 billion in 1970 to $3.8 trillion in 2019. This trend has been fueled in large part by an increase in the number of people who struggle with chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and lung disease. Stanford University School of Medicine estimates that 50% of Americans suffer from a chronic condition and over 85% of U.S. health care spending goes toward treating patients with a chronic disease.
HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out

Quality Journalism for Critical Times They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure, or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. […] The post They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH

