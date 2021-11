No Concerns for Caeleb Dressel, Even After Off Performance in ISL Playoffs. Whenever Caeleb Dressel swims even a little bit poorly at a meet, the whispers begin. “What’s wrong with Dressel?” the fans and pundits wonder. Because for essentially the past five years, Dressel has been unstoppable, from the stretch run of his magnificent collegiate career at Florida to his dominant World Championships performances in both 2017 and 2019 to, of course, his five-gold-medal effort at the Tokyo Olympics. The only significant hiccup came in the summer of 2018, when a motorcycle accident just before Nationals set him back, but he still won six medals at the Pan Pacific Championships.

