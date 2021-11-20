ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

MATCHDAY: Man City has attacking concerns, Napoli vs. Inter

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City could be without three of its key attackers for a home match against Everton in the Premier League. Kevin De Bruyne is definitely missing after contracting the coronavirus while England players Jack Grealish and Phil Foden were hurt during...

www.kansascity.com

Tribal Football

Conte concern as Man City to try again for Spurs striker Kane

Manchester City are ready to try again for Tottenham striker Harry Kane in January. ESPN says Kane has long been linked with a move away from Tottenham and could be set to leave the club this winter. However, Antonio Conte is said to be keen to keep hold of his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Napoli attacker Politano: Inter Milan clash will be important

Napoli attacker Matteo Politano admits the weekend clash with Inter Milan is a six-pointer. Napoli top of the table ahead of the defending champions. Politano said, “It will be an important match that will open a cycle of battles until the end of December. “Our goal is always to win.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Inter face another title test with visit of leaders Napoli

Milan (AFP) – Inter Milan’s defence of their Serie A title will be tested again on Sunday as they await league leaders Napoli hoping to close the seven-point gap between themselves and top spot. Simone Inzaghi’s side trail both Napoli and city rivals AC Milan, both unbeaten and cheek by...
SOCCER
90min.com

Inter vs Napoli: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

The reigning Serie A champions host the league's current leaders as Inter welcome Napoli to San Siro on Sunday evening. Napoli are yet to suffer a domestic defeat under the stewardship of former Inter boss Luciano Spalletti, racing to the table's summit with a blistering run of ten wins from the first 12 games of the campaign. Inter are only two places back with Simone Inzaghi now at the helm, but trail the division's pacesetters by seven points already.
UEFA
Person
Manuel Pellegrini
Person
Karim Benzema
soccertimes.com

Inter vs Napoli Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Inter (6/5) vs Napoli (9/4) On Sunday evening, Inter and Napoli meet at the Giuseppe Meazza, in what is a massive early-season clash in Serie A. Inter. The Nerazzurri will know that is a potentially pivotal game, even so early in the campaign when...
SOCCER
kfgo.com

Soccer-Inzaghi urges Inter to end big game struggles against Napoli

MILAN (Reuters) – Inter Milan’s clash with Serie A leaders Napoli is not a decisive moment in the Italian champions’ season, coach Simone Inzaghi said on Saturday, but the Nerazzurri boss admitted his team must improve in big games. Inzaghi’s side are currently third in the standings, seven points behind...
SOCCER
Seattle Times

Napoli finally beaten as Inter revives Serie A title bid

MILAN (AP) — And then there were none. Serie A leader Napoli lost for the first time this season as Inter Milan reinvigorated its Italian title bid with a 3-2 win on Sunday. Inter, the defending champion, cut the gap on Napoli and AC Milan to four points after 13 rounds and ended Napoli’s status as the last remaining unbeaten team across Europe’s five major leagues.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Inter beat Napoli in thriller to fire title warning shot

Milan (AFP) – Inter Milan strengthened their Serie A title defence on Sunday with an enthralling 3-2 win over Napoli which moved them to within four points of the league leaders. Simone Inzaghi’s side came back from Piotr Zielinski’s powerful early strike to close the gap on both Napoli and...
SOCCER
90min.com

Inter 3-2 Napoli: Player ratings as Nerazzurri edge Serie A thriller

Inter ended Napoli's unbeaten record in Serie A this season, edging a five-goal thriller 3-2 at San Siro on Sunday night. The visitors went into the game top of the table and they took the lead before Inter rallied to make it 2-1 going into half time. Lautaro Martinez would score a third early in the second half before Dries Mertens' beautiful effort set up a dramatic finale, with Inter surviving an onslaught to triumph.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Serie A scores, takeaways: Inter Milan make up ground as Napoli finally lose; AS Roma win on late goals

Inter Milan have cut the gap on SSC Napoli and AC Milan at the top of Serie A to four points after a 3-2 win over Luciano Spalletti's men at Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday. The Partenopei went ahead through Piotr Zielinksi before the champions came to life with Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez on target only for Dries Mertens to cut the deficit late on.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi on victory over Napoli: It was the key game of the season

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is adamant they deserved victory over Napoli. Inter ran out 3-2 winners against Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday night. "It was a key game for the season, although the most important one will be in three days' time," Inzaghi told DAZN, referring to the Champions League showdown with Shakhtar Donetsk.
SOCCER
Tacoma News Tribune

MATCHDAY: Man City hosts PSG; Madrid, Liverpool in action

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. In a heavyweight tussle worthy of a final, Manchester City hosts Paris Saint-Germain with both teams potentially in line to seal their progress to the last 16 with a game to spare. City leads by one point from PSG, which is four ahead of Club Brugge. If Leipzig beats Brugge away in the other game, City and PSG advance whatever the result in their game at Etihad Stadium. City would guarantee topping the group with a victory and will be looking to make a statement after losing in Paris in the return fixture, which marked Lionel Messi's first goal for PSG. Kevin De Bruyne is missing for City after contracting the coronavirus. It's a return to England for PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, who reached the 2019 Champions League final with Tottenham. Now the Argentine is in Manchester while being touted as a contender for the managerial vacancy created at Manchester United by the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
UEFA
wagertalk.com

Manchester City vs PSG Champions League Match Day 5 Preview

WagerTalk soccer handicapper Nick Borrman offers his thoughts on Wednesday afternoon’s Manchester City vs PSG showdown in the UEFA Champions League. PSG won the first leg in Paris. Can Manchester City return the favor with a win on their home soil on Wednesday?. Stay on top of the latest Soccer...
UEFA

