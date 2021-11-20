Gov. Edwards to visit vaccine event on Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards will visit a family-friendly vaccine event on Sunday hosted by the Louisiana Department of Health at 1:30 p.m.Free food, music and photobooth available at La Dept. of Health vaccine event
The COVID-19 vaccine event, located at Quarters Endless Entertainment, starts at noon and will end at 4 p.m. Kids as young as five-years-old up until 17-years-old are welcome to attend. Attendance is required .
