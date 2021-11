Rick Tocchet has played for and coached a number of NHL teams over the past 37 years. None of them quite stack up with his time in Philadelphia. Tocchet, an NHL analyst on TNT’s new studio show, will be inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center ahead of the Flyers matchup against the Calgary Flames. He and Flyers “do-everything man” Paul Holmgren will be the first new additions to the selective group of former players and coaches in five years, an honor Tocchet doesn’t take lightly.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO