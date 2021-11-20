ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Singapore suggests Pfizer recipients get a Moderna booster. Should you do it too?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PI0uP_0d2txs9d00

(NEXSTAR) – Singapore’s minister of health is advising people who got two Pfizer doses to consider mixing it up this time around.

Those who got Pfizer for their first two doses and then get a Moderna booster shot are 72% less likely to be infected by COVID-19, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a press conference Monday. Those who get the Pfizer vaccine for all three doses are 62% less likely to be infected, reports Yahoo News.

“Both mRNA vaccines work very well as boosters, with Pfizer-Pfizer-Moderna having a slight edge,” he said. “Regardless, the impact on the reduction of severity of illness is extremely high for both combinations.”

You can mix and match COVID vaccines, but should you?

The health minister said they were also looking at Moderna-Moderna-Pfizer effectiveness, but the sample size studied so far was still too small to draw meaningful conclusions.

In the United States, mixing and matching vaccine doses is now allowed. It’s especially recommended for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their first round of vaccination.

When the new booster shot mix-and-match rules were announced last month, we asked Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, what he would do if he were a J&J recipient: get another J&J dose or get a different type?

“No question: I’d get an mRNA,” Wachter said, giving a slight edge to Moderna over Pfizer when granted the choice.

OSHA suspends enforcement of large employer ‘vaccine mandate’

Wachter said there was less evidence to support mixing and matching Pfizer and Moderna at the time. “There is weak evidence that using the other mRNA might lead to a slightly stronger response,” he said.

The one scenario in which Wachter strongly suggests mixing and matching is if you had an adverse reaction to Pfizer or Moderna the first time around, other than the routine side effects. In that case, you might want to talk to your doctor about getting the other type of vaccine for your booster.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

After J&J, more people opt for Pfizer or Moderna booster

In the nearly one month since federal health officials signed off on “mixing and matching” the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot, one group has overwhelmingly opted to switch its vaccine compared to others. Of the almost 1 million people who had a booster after getting the Johnson & Johnson shot, about...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
cntraveler.com

Now That Pfizer Has Requested Boosters for All Adults, Should You Get Boosted Before Traveling?

As the days inch closer to the busy Thanksgiving travel season and with COVID-19 cases on the rise in 20 states, there’s now a push to get American adults their booster shots as soon as possible. Pfizer and BioNTech put in a request on Tuesday to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize third doses for all adults who are at least 18 years old, but the timeline could cut it close for those interested in getting a booster shot before their turkey dinner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Weather#Yahoo News#Covid#Moderna Moderna Pfizer#J J#Osha
TODAY.com

CDC advisory group endorses Pfizer and Moderna boosters for all adults

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Friday to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, a move that simplifies who is eligible for an additional dose. Friday’s unanimous vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices strips away the complicated...
INDUSTRY
The Week

Should you get a COVID booster shot as soon as you are eligible?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to open COVID-19 booster shot eligibility this week to all adults who got their Pfizer and Moderna second doses at least six months earlier. (Everyone vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's vaccine should get a booster after two months, the CDC advises.) Several states and large cities have already cleared all adults to get booster shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
bloomberglaw.com

Pfizer Says Employee Stole Files With Covid Vaccine Secrets (3)

Pfizer Inc. is alleging a “soon-to-be-former employee” misappropriated thousands of files, including documents with trade secrets related to its Covid-19 vaccine, in a California federal court lawsuit. Chun Xiao (Sherry) Li allegedly uploaded more than 12,000 files including “scores” of documents with confidential information to a Google Drive account, Pfizer...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

COVID-19: Dire Predictions from WHO and Good News for Older Patients

Although vaccines and effective therapeutics are powerful tools in preventing and treating COVID-19, we’re not done battling the disease just yet. The World Health Organization and the University of Washington have dire predictions for COVID-19 deaths through spring 2022. For those stories and more, read on. WHO Projects European COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Micky joss

Nipah virus is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

Another life-threatening virus that is 70% more deadly than COVID-19 was reported. According to CBS News, on Sunday, the southern state of Kerala in India reported a 12-year-old boy suspected of having a high fever and brain swelling. After a blood test, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died.
Sand Hills Express

Scientists work to decode Moderna’s COVID vaccine to help Africa

Cape Town, South Africa — There are huge gaps in the availability of COVID-19 vaccines between different countries. Just 10% of people in Africa have received a single dose, compared to 63% across North America or 62% in Europe. CBS News correspondent Debora Patta found a start-up in South Africa...
SCIENCE
WLNS

WLNS

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy