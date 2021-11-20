ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khris Middleton Continues His Ascent From Second-Round Afterthought to Undeniable Star After Shattering a Record Held by One of the Most Prolific 3-Point Shooters in NBA History

By Andrew Hanlon
 4 days ago
Considering he was originally a second-round pick of the Detroit Pistons, Khris Middleton’s stats as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks are pretty staggering. Khash was tossed into a trade that netted the Bucks point guard Brandon Knight. He’s improved steadily throughout his career and has turned into a multiple-time All-Star...

Khris Middleton passes Ray Allen to become Bucks all-time leader for 3-pointers made

With his first 3-pointer early in the Bucks home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, All-Star Khris Middleton made franchise history. He surpassed franchise legend and Hall of Famer Ray Allen for the most 3-pointers in Bucks' regular-season history. Allen, considered one of the greatest shooters of all-time, set the...
NBA
Future Outlook: Khris Middleton Will Soon Become the Greatest Bucks SF Ever

Originally drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the second round, Khris Middleton has found a home in Milwaukee with the Bucks after coming over in a trade in 2014. As the trajectory of the Bucks franchise continued to trend upwards, he has flourished into an All-Star level player alongside superstar teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo. Middleton not only played a critical role in the Bucks winning their first championship in 50 years but also surpassed Ray Allen as the all-time Bucks leader in 3PM.
NBA
