Megan Thee Stallion Withdraws From Planned Performance at AMAs

Predicting Grammy nominations has never seemed like more of a fool’s errand than this year. For one, we’re coming off last year’s chaotic nominations, a noticeably out-of-touch slate from a body known for being out of touch. It left the masses wondering: Who are Black Pumas and Jacob Collier? Why is Beyoncé nominated for “Black Parade”? And where is the Weeknd? That last question gave way to a ground-shaking structural change for this year’s awards, which will be the first without the nominating committees that the Weeknd criticized when he failed to be recognized for one of the biggest songs ever. Those committees, known for their anonymity and accused of inside dealing and corruption — notably by ousted Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan — used to narrow down a group of 20 finalists (as voted by Recording Academy members) to eight nominees in a majority of Grammy categories, including the top four. Now, Academy members will simply vote, with the top eight entries becoming the nominees.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO