Los Angeles, CA

Megan Thee Stallion Withdraws From Planned Performance at AMAs

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was scheduled to perform at Sunday night’s 2021 American Music Awards, announced Saturday that she was dropping out due to a personal matter. “Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can...



Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
Wide Open Country

2021 CMA Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

It's safe to say that the CMA Awards were a total success, hosted by our favorite country cowboy, Luke Bryan. This year we had a lot of surprises such as Luke Combs' new single 'Doin' This,' Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton's performance honoring Aretha Franklin, and The American Idol judges making a special appearance to surprise the host!
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Forward To Help Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Victims

Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion wants to help Astroworld Festival victims and their families, telling a reporter that it's her "duty" to provide support. The rapper, who is currently in the process of completing her final semester of college, spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she reacted to the tragedy that happened last weekend in her hometown at the Astroworld Festival.
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Risky High-Slit Dress Perfectly Showed Off Her Jimmy Choo Pumps With Diamond Chains at American Music Awards

You can always depend on Chloe Bailey to bring the heat to a red carpet. The “Have Mercy” singer arrived tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards wearing a black velvet gown complete with cutouts and a thigh-high slit by Monsoori. Bailey’s Monsoori dress was fitting for the occasion as she has been making a name for herself in the industry and fashion world. Since going solo, she has been experimenting with new silhouettes, designers and colorful locs. She tied her look together with a pair of black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps that featured a stiletto heel and diamond chains on the ankle....
thesource.com

Wack 100 Believes Tory Lanez Did Not Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Wack 100 has his own beliefs when it comes to what happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez last year. The veteran music manager took to Clubhouse in a recent conversation claiming Megan’s injuries weren’t the result of a gunshot wound. Wack 100 explained during the conversation, he believes...
Vulture

Let’s Predict the 2022 Grammy Nominations

Predicting Grammy nominations has never seemed like more of a fool’s errand than this year. For one, we’re coming off last year’s chaotic nominations, a noticeably out-of-touch slate from a body known for being out of touch. It left the masses wondering: Who are Black Pumas and Jacob Collier? Why is Beyoncé nominated for “Black Parade”? And where is the Weeknd? That last question gave way to a ground-shaking structural change for this year’s awards, which will be the first without the nominating committees that the Weeknd criticized when he failed to be recognized for one of the biggest songs ever. Those committees, known for their anonymity and accused of inside dealing and corruption — notably by ousted Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan — used to narrow down a group of 20 finalists (as voted by Recording Academy members) to eight nominees in a majority of Grammy categories, including the top four. Now, Academy members will simply vote, with the top eight entries becoming the nominees.
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo Becomes Second-Youngest Artist to Score Grammy Nods in ‘Big Four’ Categories

Olivia Rodrigo has capped her breakthrough year with an impressive seven Grammy nominations related to her debut album “Sour,” including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. While other artists had more nominations — specifically Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. — but Rodrigo is the only one nominated in each of the “Big Four.” Ironically, the last artist to achieve that feat also has seven nods this year: Billie Eilish, who swept the Big Four at the 2020 awards with her “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”...
KREX

Musician Jon Batiste leads Grammy Award nominations with 11

Jon Batiste might be the Grammy’s biggest surprise: The multi-genre performer and recent Oscar winner made such an impression on voters that he scored the most nominations with 11 on Tuesday. Batiste earned an album of the year nod for “We Are” along with record of the year with “Freedom,” a feel-good ode to the city of […]
Variety

Grammy Nomination Snubs and Surprises: From Jon Batiste’s Bonanza to BTS Barely Being Recognized

The Grammys got a little more predictable this year — which was good, if you have a bookie, or if you’e a journalist who’s been sulking for years over your consistent failure rate in prognosticating these things. Much of it comes down to the nominating committees having been abolished this year after being gatekeepers for the last quarter-century. For better or worse, the new field was without the famous “committee picks” that used to shake things up… and squeeze out more obvious choices like the Weeknd and Ed Sheeran. So thank God for Jon Batiste for coming in and making us...
CBS LA

Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste Dominate Grammy Nominations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Jon Batiste scored a leading 11 nominations Tuesday for the 64th Grammy Awards, while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo landed nods in all four top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year. (L-R) Thomas Raggi, Ethan Torchio, and Damiano David of Måneskin speak onstage during the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards Nominations at the GRAMMY Museum on Nov. 23, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X were all nominated in the record, song and album of the year categories. Bieber and Doja Cat, along with...
hotnewhiphop.com

Denzel Curry Admires Megan Thee Stallion & Noname's "Black Female Energy"

There are some circles that believe fans need to pick sides or styles when it comes to the artists they enjoy. In the realm of women in Rap, there are some who degrade artists for showing too much skin or accuse them of not adhering to what they believe is Hip Hop, while others are respected amid praises for their pen game. Denzel Curry believes that both ideals can coexist and he explained why in a recent sit-down with XXL.
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jon Batiste Tops With 11 Nominations as Recording Academy Expands General Field Categories

Jon Batiste topped the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards, scoring a near-record 11 nods. The Oscar winner, who currently serves as the band leader on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and released the album We Are earlier this year, landed nods in the top categories of record of the year and album of the year. Those and the other two general field categories — song of the year and best new artist — now each feature 10 nominees, up from eight, with the Recording Academy announcing the expansion in a letter to members timed to this year’s announcement. “We are living...
