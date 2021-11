Barcelona won in club legend Xavi Hernandez's first match as manager (1-0 against Espanyol), while Manchester United were dismantled 4-1 at Watford in what would become club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last game in charge. Antonio Conte won his first game at Tottenham against Leeds United, while Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea strolled to wins against Everton, Arsenal, and Leicester City respectively. Over in Spain, a draw for Sevilla (against Alaves) meant Real Madrid are now two clear atop LaLiga after a comfortable win at Granada. In Germany, Augsburg shocked Bayern Munich 2-1, combine that with a 2-1 win for Borussia Dortmund vs. Stuttgart and Bayern's lead is down to one.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO