ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Death of Florida Teen Found on Overpass Ruled a Homicide

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The death of a 14-year-old boy who mysteriously vanished after a Monday night bike ride has been...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 3

covid is real get vaccinated
3d ago

check into the parents. the mom wanted to take to FB talking abt no foul play being involved before she even knew anything. didn’t even bother looking for her child the night he went missing. very sus

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

5-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Fatally Shot by 6-Year-Old Sibling, Police Say

A 5-year-old Pennsylvania boy was shot dead late Monday by a 6-year-old sibling while the children were playing together, authorities said. Police in Penn Hills, which is about 13 miles outside Pittsburgh, said a group of young kids was playing in a bedroom near an unsecured gun when the boy, Connor Wolfe, was shot. “We’re still working to figure out how that occurred, but the child was pronounced deceased at a hospital,” Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said at a late-night press conference. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and it was not immediately clear if any charges were in the works. “It’s always hard when its children, just is. They’re innocent so that’s why it’s always tough,” Costa said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

NJ Man on the Run After Beating Daughter to Death with Baseball Bat Found Dead

A fugitive wanted for allegedly beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat has been found dead, New Jersey authorities said Tuesday. Gregory Keleman, 57, was also wanted for the attempted murder of his wife in the same attack. The man’s remains were located in a wooded area close to the family’s Voorhees home, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Keleman was dead of “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” a spokesperson explained.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Waukesha Victim’s Organs Will Go to Parade Survivors, Family Says

The family of one of the six people killed by a speeding car at the Waukesha, Wisconsin, holiday parade is donating her organs to those who were injured but survived the carnage. Jane Kulich was giving out candy at the parade when she was struck by the SUV that plowed through the crowd on Sunday afternoon. Darrell Brooks allegedly ran down dozens of people as he fled the scene of a violent domestic dispute. Police say 62 people were injured and many are still hospitalized, some in critical condition. Kulich’s sister-in-law, Shawn Kulich told People magazine the family was thrilled to learn how Jane’s organs would be used.“Some tears from this tragedy have been turned into tears of joy now!!!! I know Jane is smiling for this!”
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Child Becomes Sixth Person to Die in Christmas Parade Rampage

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that a child has become the sixth person to die in the devastating Christmas parade attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin. County District Attorney Susan L. Opper says prosecutors now intend to file a sixth count of intentional homicide this week against Darrell Brooks Jr., a 39-year-old from Milwaukee, who allegedly plowed into the town parade, killing six and injuring more than 60 people. Details of the child, whose name was withheld in court, are unclear. So far, more than $1 million in donations have already been raised to assist victims of the Sunday evening tragedy.
WAUKESHA, WI
TheDailyBeast

Attorney Charged With Kidnapping After His Forgery Cost Mom Custody of Her Kids, Prosecutors Say

Earlier this year, an Ohio attorney presented a court with a journal entry that caused a mom to lose custody of her children. Now, prosecutors allege that the attorney in question, Sean Porter, just made it all up. According to Cleveland.com, a grand jury on Tuesday charged Porter, 31, in a sprawling indictment that includes a charge of kidnapping and accuses him of filing multiple forged documents in court over the space of three years. A press release from Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that Porter had been charged with “forging juvenile court documents causing a mother to temporarily lose custody of her child.” O’Malley wrote that the documents were investigated after the mother alleged they were fake. “The investigation revealed Porter forged and filed false documents in the Ohio Supreme Court, Euclid Municipal Court, and Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division,” wrote the prosecutor. Porter hasn’t commented on the charges against him.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Waukesha Parade Suspect Going for Sandwich After Chaos in Wisconsin

A video captured by a doorbell cam appears to show the suspect accused of driving through crowds at a holiday parade in Wisconsin visiting a man’s house for a sandwich after he allegedly killed five people. The clip was obtained by NBC News, and it shows the suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, knocking on the front door of resident Daniel Rider at his home a half-mile from the Waukesha Christmas parade route. Brooks can be heard saying: “I called an Uber and I’m supposed to be waiting for it over here, but I don’t know when it’s coming... Can you call it for me please? I’m homeless.” Rider told NBC News he was watching football when Brooks knocked on his door and was unaware of what had happened near his home 20 minutes earlier. Rider said he invited Brooks inside to give him a jacket and let him use his phone, and he also made the suspect a sandwich. “All of a sudden, I look outside my street and I see a few cop cars drive by and I’m getting extra nervous,” said Rider, who then asked Brooks to leave. The video ends with Brooks being apprehended by police.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Montana Ordered to Pay $16M for Neglecting Baby in Abusive Home

A jury awarded a 13-year-old girl in Montana $16.6 million for the state’s negligence and failure to remove her from the custody of her father and his girlfriend, who inflicted grievous injuries on her in 2009. A judge ruled the state failed to investigate abuse allegations before the girl, then 6 months old, suffered injuries that caused blindness, developmental delays, and seizures—all preventable, if the Division of Child and Family Services caseworker had assessed whether the victim had been in a safe household the year before, according to the judge. Her lawyer Larry Anderson said of the penalty, which will fund her care, “This is an important moment for our client and represents a measure of justice for her.” The father’s girlfriend swung the baby against the edge of a wooden crib multiple times and was later sentenced to 30 years in prison.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheDailyBeast

Fate of Three Men Accused of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery Now in Jury’s Hands

Georgia jurors have officially begun deliberating the fate of three men accused of chasing and murdering Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man, last February. Gregory McMichael, his son Travis, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are accused of several crimes—including felony murder—in the Feb. 23, 2020, death of 25-year-old Arbery. Prosecutors allege that Arbery was on a jog in the Satilla Shores neighborhood when the McMichaels chased him down the street after wrongly suspecting him of burglary. Bryan, who joined the chase later on, captured infamous footage of the incident that showed Travis McMichael firing the fatal shots. The defense for the three men argued throughout the two-week trial that their clients were simply trying to perform a citizen’s arrest on Arbery in connection with suspected break-ins in the area. Travis McMichael took the stand and insisted he felt he was in a “life or death situation” when he pulled the trigger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Antique Rifles Thief Will Spend 1 Day in Jail After String of Half-Century-Old Museum Heists Finally Noticed

A 78-year-old Philadelphia man has been sentenced to spend a single day behind bars after admitting to being one of the most prolific museum thieves in U.S. history. Thomas Gavin, who spent Tuesday’s court proceedings slumped in a wheelchair and apologizing “for all this trouble,” spent the better part of the ‘60s and ‘70s stealing dozens of historical artifacts from museums up and down the East Coast, often walking away with an incredibly valuable rifle or pistol in broad daylight. Most of the museums he targeted never noticed the absence of their items or had records of the robberies, prosecutors said. Instead, the antique weaponry sat collecting dust in a cluttered barn on Gavin’s property for decades. It is unclear why Gavin embarked on his two-decade-long spree, beyond his lawyer identifying him as “a collector of all manner of old things.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco Police Sit and Watch as Burglars Escape

San Francisco police sat and watched from a squad car as burglars dawdled while bagging up wares from a cannabis dispensary, slowly left the store, and drove away, according to surveillance footage obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. The suspects, unidentified and still at large, had time to make a three-point turn in front of a police car before driving away. The cops arrived while the crime was in progress and shone their light on the suspects’ car but did not pursue the suspects. The business owner, Tariq Mizyed Alazraie, said of the Nov. 16 burglary, “If you watched what took place, you would think the police were in on it.” Alazraie said the thieves stole thousands of dollars of merchandise in large bags. San Francisco’s Department of Police Accountability has opened an investigation into the incident, according to the Chronicle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Arrest Made in Connection to Camping Septuagenarians Who Vanished in Australian Alps

A man has been arrested over the 2020 disappearance of campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay, Victoria Police said Tuesday. A 55-year-old man from Melbourne was detained on Monday evening, and was being questioned by the next morning. He has not been charged, a spokesperson said. Hill, 74, and Clay, 73, were last heard from on March 20, 2020, when they radioed a friend from their remote campsite in a rugged stretch of Victoria’s High Country. Hikers came upon the pair’s abandoned campsite the next afternoon, discovering the remains of a fire that had engulfed their tent and blackened a nearby vehicle. Hill and Clay had vanished without a trace. Though the High Country has played host to numerous disappearances over the years, Hill knew the terrain well, having worked in the region as a contract logger at a younger age. Authorities have made repeated appeals for information, saying the pair’s families remain “desperate for answers.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
TheDailyBeast

46 Tourists, Including 12 Kids, Killed in Horrific Bus Inferno in Bulgaria

At least 46 tourists—including 12 children—have been killed after their bus crashed and exploded into flames in Bulgaria early Tuesday. Only seven people escaped with their lives, according to BBC News, and several of them were rushed to hospital with severe burns. The horrific incident happened on a freeway southwest of the Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, in a coach mainly carrying tourists from North Macedonia. Officials said the bus veered off the freeway and ripped out a large section of a crash barrier, but it’s not clear if the fire broke out before or after the collision. Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told reporters that he had spoken to one of the survivors, who told him the passengers were asleep when they were woken up by an explosion. “He and the other six survivors broke the windows of the bus and managed to escape and save themselves,” said Zaev. Speaking after visiting the crash site, Bulgarian Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov described it as a “terrifying scene.”
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Autopsy of Elijah Lewis, 5, Shows Violence, Neglect—and Fentanyl Intoxication

Elijah Lewis, the 5-year-old boy who vanished and was found dead in Massachusetts last month, died of “violence and neglect,” according to New Hampshire authorities. The child’s death has been ruled a homicide, John Formella, the state’s attorney general, said on Monday. A release from his office outlined how “facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment, and pressure ulcers” all contributed to Lewis’ death. The boy’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, remain in custody without bail on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment. They were arrested in New York City last month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Dem Staffer Fired After Calling Waukesha Attack ‘Karma’

A Democratic Party staffer in Illinois has been fired after sparking outrage with her “callous” take on the deadly Christmas parade attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The DuPage Democratic Party announced the news in a statement late Monday, saying they had “severed all ties” with Mary Lemanski once they saw “her callous and reprehensible posts” about the attack that left five people dead and nearly 50 others injured Sunday. Lemanski, who was the social-media director for the party in the county, had used the attack to criticize the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. “Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened,” Lemanski wrote, referring to Rittenhouse’s defense for shooting three protesters. “I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin,” she reportedly wrote, adding that “you reap what you sow.” The tweets, and her Twitter account, were subsequently deleted. Democratic Party of DuPage County Chair Ken Mejia-Beal said in a statement Monday: “She does not speak for us and we unequivocally reject her statements about the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Waukesha.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy