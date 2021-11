The Detroit Lions own two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft after acquiring the Los Angeles Rams’ first-rounder in the trade that brought in quarterback Jared Goff. Considering the Lions’ offense has struggled mightily through an 0-8 start to the 2021 season, it’s not too hard to believe the franchise may be looking to use some of that precious draft capital to try an upgrade under center. And that’s precisely how things play out in the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, where NFL analyst Chris Trapasso projects the Lions to take Sam Howell out of North Carolina at No. 28 overall.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO