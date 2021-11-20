ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herrington: Young Dolph’s background formed his music, and his life

By Chris Herrington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be tempting to separate the facts of the rapper’s...

Essence

Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Speaks Out Following His Death: 'God Give Me Strength'

After the rapper was murdered in his native Memphis, his partner of nearly a decade and mother of his two children is thanking people for their support. After rapper Young Dolph was gunned down in his native Memphis on Nov. 17 at the age of 36, his longtime love, Mia Jaye, has issued a statement about the support she’s received and the pain she’s feeling.
WDAM-TV

Young Dolph’s partner breaks silence after his death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph’s partner Mia Jaye, the mother of his children, is talking publicly about the loss for the first time since the 36-year-old rapper died. She posted on her Instagram story Thursday, “Question is....How am I going to tell to my babies that daddy is never coming home? God give me strength...Adolph, I love you with all my heart and soul.”
BET

Young Dolph’s Legacy Stretches Far Beyond Music

Young Dolph’s tragic death on Wednesday (Nov. 17) is just the latest loss the hip hop world has had to experience. But similar to the passing of artists like Nipsey Hussle and Pop Smoke, Black men who were taken from this earth far too early and within the past two years, they brought much more to the community than just dope music.
Young Dolph
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Reportedly Owned Over 100 Memphis Properties & Bought Foreclosures For His Children's Birthdays

The the days since legendary Memphis rapperYoung Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown, tributes from every corner of the internet have poured in. Speaking to the legacy he leaves behind as a musician, as well as the legacy he leaves behind as a man and a father, seemingly every new social media tribute dedicated to Young Dolph has revealed something new about the Gelato rapper.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Young Dolph’s love for his community was anchored in his faith

Outside of St. James Missionary Baptist Church, where Young Dolph long had been a member, his annual turkey giveaway went on two days after he was shot to death. (Photo: Tyrone P. Easley) Pastor Rodney Herron witnessed anew the depth of Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., the Memphis rapper known as...
WREG

Memphis music legend mourns Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A community is still struggling to understand what led to the killing of rapper Young Dolph – in the same community he returned to help. Legends in the music industry were also shocked following the shooting death of the young performer at the peak of his career. Someone who knows the power of […]
hypefresh.co

Young Dolph Makes An Impact Following His Passing

The hurt and pain of losing someone extends as far as the lives that person touched. Unfortunately, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, rapper Young Dolph was murdered in Memphis, and with his death, hip-hop lost one of its most significant artists and entrepreneurs. According to FOX13 Memphis, the shooting took place...
hiphop-n-more.com

Young Dolph’s Family Releases Statement Following His Death Last Week

Young Dolph’s family has released a statement on the rapper’s death after he was murdered by two unknown persons at a cookie shop in Memphis. Read it below. “There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.
