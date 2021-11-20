Herrington: Young Dolph’s background formed his music, and his life

On what would have been Phife Dawg’s 51st birthday (Nov. 20), the late rapper’s estate announced the release of his highly anticipated posthumous album, Forever. The LP is set to release on March 22, 2022—the sixth anniversary of his death.
Dion Liverpool—the rapper’s most trusted collaborator and business partner—with the help and approval from Phife’s family, comes under his “final word” as a solo rapper. Forever includes the single, “Nutshell Pt. 2” featuring Busta Rhymes and Redman, that debuted earlier this year.
Liverpool expressed in a statement, “When I found out we were going to be able to announce his album date on...
