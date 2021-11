Thursday wasn’t the start the interior was hoping for at the state volleyball tournament as both local teams have been sent to the losers bracket. The day started off with the North Pole Patriots taking on South Anchorage. South came away with that one in a three set sweep 25-22, 25-20, 25-23. North Pole will play West Anchorage in the losers bracket on Friday. The winner of that game advances through the bracket while the loser heads home.

12 DAYS AGO