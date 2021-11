Colton has one goal in 12 games this season and is mired in a 10-game point slump. His ice time is slowly dropping -- it's been under 10 minutes in each of his last three games. But Colton, Patrick Maroon and Corey Perry have played solid hockey together on the Bolts' third line and they simply haven't caught many breaks with the puck. Colton could find himself in the press box shortly to see the game from another angle. He was a bit of revelation last year, so expectations were perhaps a bit too high coming into the season. Colton may rebound, but there are better options off the wire.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO