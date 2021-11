Syracuse, as expected, opened the season with a nice win over Lafayette. And now the Drexel Dragons come into the Carrier Dome in the hopes of a huge early season upset. But that will likely not be the case as Syracuse is just getting rolling on a season which has shown that Syracuse will be a very high powered shooting team. Drexel is a decent offensive team that is very efficient with the ball, but they were one of the slowest last season. If Syracuse is able to speed this game up and get fast break points, this one will be over early.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO