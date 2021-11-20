Covid Conversations – Dr. Christine Arsnow on Vaccinations for Kids

On Monday, November 22, 2021, DHHS announced 603 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, November 21. Today’s results include 484 people who tested positive by PCR test and 119 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 1092 cases from Friday, November 19 (722 by PCR and 370 by antigen test), and 1192 cases from Saturday, November 20 (903 by PCR and 289 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 18 new cases from Monday, November 15 (9 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 915; an additional 78 new cases from Tuesday, November 16 (38 by PCR and 40 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,094; an additional 116 new cases from Wednesday, November 17 (82 by PCR and 34 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,105; and an additional 56 new cases from Thursday, November 18 (27 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 952. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 7,966 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

