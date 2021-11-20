ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid Conversations – Dr. Christine Arsnow on Vaccinations for Kids

By Nancy West, Beverly Stoddart
 4 days ago
What you need to know in N.H. Nancy West and Beverly Stoddart of InDepthNH.org get the information first-hand...

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

N.H. Fly Fishing Through the Supply Chain Crisis

It was a beautiful Fall day and yardwork awaited. I trimmed a few bushes, raked a few leaves and took a trip to the Recycling Center. I had other tasks on my “To Do” list, but in the back of my mind, all I could think about was being on the river. I had some time so I went in and checked the New Hampshire Fish and Game website for Rivers and Streams with Special rules.
HOBBIES
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

A Football Game, A School Dance and Climate Change

We went to a high school football game the other day. The son of one of our neighbors plays for the local team, so we thought it would be nice to cheer him on. It was a great show. The lights were on. The crowd was large and boisterous. I thought we’d be the only ones there, but we could barely find a seat. Another player’s parents were sitting behind us, making angry comments about the officials. My kid learned some new words. We left at halftime, after watching the band play. It was cold. My kid wanted ice cream, of course. We found him some and then we went home.
NASHUA, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Announces 3,155 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths and 343 Hospitalizations Monday

On Monday, November 22, 2021, DHHS announced 603 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, November 21. Today’s results include 484 people who tested positive by PCR test and 119 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 1092 cases from Friday, November 19 (722 by PCR and 370 by antigen test), and 1192 cases from Saturday, November 20 (903 by PCR and 289 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 18 new cases from Monday, November 15 (9 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 915; an additional 78 new cases from Tuesday, November 16 (38 by PCR and 40 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,094; an additional 116 new cases from Wednesday, November 17 (82 by PCR and 34 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,105; and an additional 56 new cases from Thursday, November 18 (27 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 952. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 7,966 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Now Is The Worst of Times

Happy Thanksgiving and pass the Moderna please. Last week New Hampshire hit its all-time high for active COVID-19 cases, approaching 8,000. That is higher than the peak in December and January when the number was between 5,000 and 6,000, which says the Delta variant is both more infectious and people have symptoms for a longer period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Roger Wood Asks Tim Egan: Is It Time To Legalize Marijuana?

Recreational sales of marijuana in the top three New England states are legal. They are also legal in Connecticut and New York State, but not Rhode Island. So New Hampshire is an island surrounded by Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts. In an exclusive interview, InDepthNH podcast producer Roger Wood speaks with state Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, who thinks that now is the time for marijuana to be legalized in the Granite State.
U.S. POLITICS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Announces 2,220 New COVID-19 Cases Friday, 657 Under Age 18, 255 Hospitalized; 5 Deaths

On Friday, November 12, 2021, DHHS announced 1,007 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, November 11. Today’s results include 735 people who tested positive by PCR test and 272 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 822 cases from Wednesday, November 10 (544 by PCR and 278 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 23 new cases from Sunday, November 7 (12 by PCR and 11 by antigen test) for a new total of 456; an additional 151 new cases from Monday, November 8 (84 by PCR and 67 by antigen test) for a new total of 511; and an additional 157 new cases from Tuesday, November 9 (90 by PCR and 67 by antigen test) for a new total of 893. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 6,466 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Roger Wood Talks Training Workers at Great Bay Community Colleges

It’s no secret that many New Hampshire employers are eagerly if not desperately seeking workers. And it’s not just restaurants and retail outlets that are short of employees. New Hampshire manufacturers are also seeking to recruit and retain people who can work specific industrial processes. And training them can be a time-consuming process. That’s where Great Bay Community College comes into the picture. The college is offering courses online and on site aimed at training potential employees and those who are already on the job. Sean Clancy explains how the newly developed program of GBCC works in this latest podcast from associate publisher Roger Wood.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Announces 14 New COVID-19 Deaths Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, DHHS announced 363 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, November 8. Today’s results include 197 people who tested positive by PCR test and 166 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 21 new cases from Friday, November 5 (7 by PCR and 14 by antigen test, for a new total of 611); and an additional 6 new cases from Saturday, November 6 (6 by PCR and 0 by antigen test, for a new total of 912). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

