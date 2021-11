BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Monarchy football team is holding tryouts this Saturday at 11 am at the KROC Center in Biloxi. Any woman over the age of 17 who wants to try out is invited, and is asked to come with a driver’s license and insurance card, as well as a white shirt and black bottoms.

