Herrington: Young Dolph's background formed his music, and his life

“Young Dolph” is now a household name in Memphis.

This was not exactly true until Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., aka rapper “Young Dolph,” was shot and killed on Airways Boulevard in South Memphis on Wednesday afternoon, shocking and unsettling a city he fiercely loved.

Dolph has been described as a Billboard Top 10 artist, which is true, with his last solo album, 2020’s “Rich Slave,” rising to No. 4 on the overall album chart, and with most of Dolph’s seven official solo or duo albums reaching similar territory on the R&B/Hip-hop and Rap charts.

How could Young Dolph have been a major enough success for his tragic death to generate national news segments, yet still have been little-known among a significant segment of his own city?

It’s a matter of both era and genre.

The big bangs of the ’50s and ’60s made Memphis a music mecca, but as the pop-music galaxy has expanded, nearly everything has become niche. And in a time when most music is streamed, it’s hard to know how much chart success really means.

It’s also because of the kind of music Dolph made, a strand of street-oriented rap loved intensely by some but particularly forbidding to many more.

Unlike homegrown stars of earlier eras — Elvis or Otis or Al or even Justin — this is how a self-described “King of Memphis” could make music that meant everything to some pockets of the city and nothing at all to others.

It’s nice to think we’re one Memphis, but most know we are many.

As most reading this now know, the shooting of Dolph on Wednesday was not a first attempt. It was the third since his rise to musical notoriety, following two incidents in 2017: One in Charlotte, North Carolina, in which 100 rounds were fired at a bulletproof SUV he was in. And then another later the same year in Los Angeles, which put Dolph in the hospital.

In both cases, associates of fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti, with whom Dolph had publicly feuded, were initially implicated, but in both cases charges were either not filed or eventually dropped. That was four years ago. What led to Dolph’s killing this week, and whether it had anything to do with his music, remains unknown.

It can be tempting to separate the facts of Dolph’s life and the still very murky facts of his death from the music that made him a success and, in some quarters, a star. But, in life, Dolph encouraged listeners to conflate the two.

While at its core the provenance of young Black Americans, hip-hop is a now global art form more than four decades old. It contains multitudes.

And even 40 years on, too many — those who condemn or condone or even champion — conceive the music and its culture too narrowly, as if certain kinds of subject matter or, far more importantly, certain tones and attitudes about that subject matter, are inherent to the genre itself.

In hip-hop, as in all other mediums, the range of artistry and approach is wide, even within the subgenre of rap that Dolph inhabited, one that often deals directly with street crime.

There are those — as a fan I’d cite Notorious B.I.G. or Ghostface Killah — whose music was or is full of violence and sex and crime stories yet also full of humor and warmth and regret and insight and the kind of detailed imagery that can rightly be described as literary.

There are plenty of others whose approach to the same subjects is purely sensationalistic.

Dolph’s music, like most of his scene and era, inhabited the vast terrain between.

But even when it indulged in pure fantasy (one video shows sports cars racing through a desert, with dolphins swimming in the sand) or images of reality you couldn’t be quite sure were actually real (opulent but more grounded displays of wealth), there always seemed to be a real person within Dolph’s music.

In 2012, when Dolph was first emerging as a rising figure on the Memphis rap scene, I edited a feature about him for The Memphis Flyer, perhaps among the first.

A relatively new artist on an independent path, Dolph had no publicist to work through and no publicity photos already in use. He showed up at the publication’s office to talk to the writer, and we took a photo of him in the parking lot.

“My music comes 100 percent from my life,” Dolph told writer Louis Goggans then.

At the time, Yo Gotti was the biggest thing in Memphis rap, Three 6 Mafia were the longer-established stars and the new face getting the most attention was Don Trip, then a recent signee to Interscope Records and being heralded by national rap magazine XXL as one of the country’s top 10 new rappers.

On a then-current remix of Trip’s song “The Life,” Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J and Yo Gotti appeared. The even newer, even less established Dolph followed all three, batting clean-up for a Memphis rap all-star lineup.

When he appeared on the track, he made a promise: “Word on the street: Young Dolph’s up next.” And then he kept it.

In doing so, Dolph made music about where he came from and where he got to. In some ways, the differences were great. In others, there was barely a difference at all.

“Dope boy with dope boy dreams, never thought I’d make it this far/At 14, I jumped out there, started swimming with the sharks,” Dolph rapped on the recent “Talking to My Scale.”

Bootstrapping tales of drug-trade triumphs leading into musical ones have become a kind of rap cliché, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a real experience that’s been repeated in the lives of many. And Dolph’s depictions felt very real.

Part of this was the autobiography established early by a Hamilton High graduate who grew up on Castalia Street in South Memphis, raised by a grandmother in the shadow of largely absent parents.

“Born in the Eighties/Crack baby/Mama, she was in the streets/So guess who raised me?,” Dolph rapped on 2014’s “Preach,” which also details witnessing a shooting at age 9.

Even earlier, and not a hit, is “Much Deeper,” a detailed and expansive recounting of lost loved ones, including a grandmother and uncle lost to illness and two friends to gun violence.

Dolph’s music was suffused with familial loss, and so was his public life beyond the music. It’s known now that shortly before his death, he’d stopped by West Cancer Center in Germantown, thanking staff for helping care for multiple family members who, he said, “came through these doors.” He did much of his charitable work in the city via his own Ida Mae Family Foundation, named for the grandmother who raised him, who died in 2008.

That sense of being of the people even after his musical rise was felt in the music itself as much as in his penchant for buying cookies at Makeda’s, the beloved neighborhood staple that proved the site of his death.

It was in “Hold Up, Hold Up, Hold Up,” whose video sets riches aside, depicting Dolph as a workaday guy at a dry cleaner, checking tags and pushing around the clothes cart.

Attractive before, the clip is more poignant now, suggesting some other less lucrative but longer life. The song’s lyrics are rich with details: “I remember my mama and daddy didn’t even have a car” and “Rich n***a still in the neighborhood store eating cold cuts.”

The video for “Major” opens with a similar scene, a shirtless Dolph reaching into the cold case of a Memphis corner store.

That appealing sense of regularness was there in Dolph’s vocal style. His flow was assured, but not antic or athletic. He was charismatic, but composed even when the material was at its most pained or provocative.

One assertion in “Major”: “Sold a hundred pounds and gave 10% to the pastor.”

Literal truth or just an essential one? And how does one reconcile that?

The notion of crime-connected music-makers did not begin with hip-hop, as the Frank Sinatra poster in Tony Soprano’s strip-club office reminds us on every “Sopranos” rewatch. It’s a dynamic that spans genres and eras, though perhaps no other strain of music has made those connections into subject matter as fully.

The Robin Hood idea, of an “outlaw” figure both popular among the people and generous with them, is even older. Dolph inhabited both public roles.

Memphis rapper Young Dolph (left) performs during halftime of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Utah Jazz on May 29, 2021. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian file)

In a genre — sorry, “industry” — where lines between art and commerce often vanish, where success on the latter front is made subject matter and celebrated, almost definitionally, as success on the former, Dolph forging his own path was a triumph.

But there was ugliness there too.

“(Bleep) everybody and (bleep) everything. Get money,” Dolph proclaims to open “Talking to My Scale,” and that’s an ethos that’s easy to understand but harder to defend.

There was a coldness in his consideration and often threat of violence that could be alluring or unnerving, depending on the listener.

There was also at times the sense of sex as joyless transaction, of women as pure object.

Dolph’s background informed his music, and his life, and perhaps his death. It did not fully determine it.

The relationship between how art and culture documents a reality and how it helps shape it is a complex one, worth wrestling over.

Most unnerving now, regardless of whether it ultimately factored into his death, is the music that turned personal and professional feud into entertainment: “100 Shots,” which reacted to his close call in Charlotte, or “Play Wit Yo B,” unabashed in its provocations.

On the YouTube video for the latter, one of the early viewer responses reads like this: “Yo this the most believable beef in the Rap game since biggie and tupac. Facts. Salute Dolph for the good content.”

“Good content.”

Questions of complicity aren’t just for artists.

Life is short, too much so for Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. Those who really knew him, including two children he left behind, are grappling with the painful reality of that.

Art is long. For fans who only knew Young Dolph through his music, and for parts of a city only getting to know him in his tragic death, that’s how he’ll be remembered, and that comes with its own grappling.