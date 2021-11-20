ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Extra-time goal gives Spirit championship over Red Stars

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQK3B_0d2trjF400

2021-11-20 20:45:20 GMT+00:00 - Kelly O'Hara scored the go-ahead goal seven minutes into extra time Saturday and the Washington Spirit won the NWSL championship game by rallying for a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars at Louisville, Ky.

O'Hara's game-winner was her first goal of the season and came off a header following a long pass from Trinity Rodman.

It was Washington's first NWSL championship and came after the Spirit finished in third place in the regular-season standings. There was no championship game in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Stars goalkeeper Cassie Miller had eight saves, while Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe had two saves. Bledsoe, who was named game MVP, had a diving save on Chicago's Makenzy Doniak in the 116th minute to preserve the victory and the title.

The Spirit's victory over the Red Stars came after they went 0-2-1 against them in the regular season.

The Red Stars took a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time when Rachel Hill delivered on a header from near the right post after a cross from Arin Wright.

The Spirit made their move in the second half after Chicago's Mallory Pugh did not return after halftime because of injury. Pugh, a NWSL MVP candidate, was injured on a hard tackle late in the first half.

The 19-year-old Rodman had some dangerous chances early in the second half before sending a pass into the penalty area to Tara McKeown in the 66th minute. McKeown was taken down by Chicago's Tierna Davidson, earning an attempt from the penalty spot.

Washington's Andi Sullivan delivered on the penalty shot in the 67th minute, just under the reach of Miller.

Washington had a 31-14 edge in shots.

The championship game ended a tumultuous season for the NWSL after North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley was accused of sexual coercion by multiple players. Riley was fired, while NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird resigned her post.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tierna Davidson
Person
Aubrey Bledsoe
Person
Arin Wright
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Andi Sullivan
Person
Rachel Hill
Person
Cassie Miller
CBS Boston

Matt Turner Named MLS Goalkeeper Of The Year

FOXBORO (CBS) — Matt Turner had an incredible season in net for the New England Revolution. It earned him one of Major League Soccer’s highest honors on Monday. Turner has been named Goalkeeper of the Year, the league announced Monday. Turner was spectacular for New England all season, going 17-7-4 with a 74.2 save percentage over his 28 starts. His 17 wins were tied for the league lead and set a new Revolution record. “It’s a major, major honor. It’s something I’ve wanted to accomplish since coming into the league, something I felt I was really close to accomplishing the last two...
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution To Begin 2022 Season On Road; Will Kick Off Home Slate March 5 Vs. Dallas

FOXBORO (CBS) — Major League Soccer has announced its lineup of home openers for the 2022 Major League Soccer season, and once again, the New England Revolution will kick things off on the road. New England will begin its Supporters’ Shield defense in Portland against the Timbers on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. It marks the 14th straight year that the Revs will open the campaign with an away match, and for the 26th time in 27 seasons. The Revolution have played the Portland Timbers to a draw in each of the last four meetings. New England will then open the...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Red Stars#Diving#The Washington Spirit#Trinity Rodman#Mvp
CBS Boston

Revolution’s Carles Gil Wins MLS Comeback Player Of The Year

FOXBORO (CBS) — After missing nearly the entire 2020 season with a bone spur injury in his foot, Carles Gil returned to the Revolution in 2021 and made play after play after play for the Supporters’ Shield winners. Gil finished the 2021 season as the league leader in assists with 18, and he set a new MLS record with 130 chances created. For his efforts, Gil was named Major League Soccer’s Comeback Player of the Year on Wednesday. No one made plays like Gil during 2021. He dished out eight game-winning assists for New England, tying the MLS single-season record. He also...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Allianz Field In St. Paul To Host US Men’s Soccer Team World Cup Qualifier — In February

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — A critical World Cup qualifier will be hosted by Allianz Field in St. Paul during one of Minnesota’s coldest months. On Wednesday, Minnesota United and U.S. Soccer announced that the venue will host the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s game against Honduras on Feb. 2. It’ll cap a three-game stretch of frigid games for the USMNT. On Jan. 27 USMNT will face El Salvador in Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio and will then play in an away match against Canada. Then, the team heads to St. Paul’s open air soccer stadium. “World. Cup. Qualifier,” Minnesota...
MLS
The Guardian

Leicester City sack manager Jonathan Morgan after pointless WSL start

Leicester City have sacked their manager Jonathan Morgan after losing all eight of their Women’s Super League games so far this season. Morgan, who helped lead the team to promotion from the Women’s Championship last season, leaves alongside assistant Michael Makoni and first-team coach Holly Morgan. “This club has been...
SOCCER
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
244K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy