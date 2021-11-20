ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art LaFleur, Actor in 'The Sandlot,' 'The Santa Clause,' Passes Away at 78

By John Lutz
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Art LaFleur, known for his work as Babe Ruth in The Sandlot among various other projects, has tragically passed away at the age of 78. His passing was confirmed by his wife Shelley, nothing that LaFleur lost a 10-year battle with A-typical Parkinson's disease. LaFleur was 78 years...

collider.com

