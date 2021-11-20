ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Kentucky teacher sentenced to six years for sex abuse

Cover picture for the articleCYNTHIANA, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse. A judge sentenced Amanda Carol...

BigT.
4d ago

I like how everyone is making jokes. if that was a male teacher you all would be calling for his head and wanting the death penalty smh

Merry Coker
4d ago

That is wrong what they do to a helpless child that can't protect themselves they should be locked up for the rest of there life in person.

James Combs
4d ago

When I was going to school our teacher's didn't look like that. But one thing people are forgetting I guarantee the boy wasn't complaining one bit but bragging he hit that. But it's a liberal society that thinks theirs no consequences for they're actions. This is what you get when you take God out of Society and the morals that go with a mostly religious generation

