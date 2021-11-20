ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood to hold virtual Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSF56_0d2tqUuq00
| Photo courtesy of Ted Eytan/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

West Hollywood will hold a virtual Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony Saturday evening, featuring a reading of names of people killed as a result of anti-transgender violence.

The 6 p.m. ceremony will include a speech by the Rev. Valerie Spencer and tributes by soul singer LZ Love and the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles. It will be livestreamed and available on demand on West Hollywood’s YouTube page, www.youtube.com/wehotv.

Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman killed in 1998.

“This year, at least 46 transgender individuals in this country and hundreds more around the world were killed in horrifying acts of violence,” President Joe Biden said in a Transgender Day of Remembrance statement. “Each of these lives was precious. Each of them deserved freedom, justice, and joy.

“Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we mourn those we lost in the deadliest year on record for transgender Americans, as well as the countless other transgender people — disproportionately Black and brown transgender women and girls — who face brutal violence, discrimination, and harassment.

“Transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know. But no person should have to be brave just to live in safety and dignity,” the president’s statement continued. “Today, we remember. Tomorrow — and every day — we must continue to act.”

Comments / 7

Reformed Hippy
4d ago

It’s never enough ….. how about we honor the people who are left in Afghanistan because of the current evil President . Where my flag? I identify as a dolphin 🐬

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

President Biden issues statement for Transgender Day of Remembrance

President Biden issued a solemn statement Saturday to mark “Transgender Day of Remembrance.”. “This year, at least 46 transgender individuals in this country — and hundreds more around the world — were killed in horrifying acts of violence. Each of these lives was precious. Each of them deserved freedom, justice, and joy,” Biden said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Transgender Day of Remembrance marked in deadliest year on record

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Transgender Day of Remembrance observed Saturday mourned at least 46 people killed in the deadliest year on record, according to the Human Rights Campaign. "This year, at least 46 transgender individuals in this country -- and hundreds more around the world -- were killed in...
SOCIETY
WMNF

Transgender Day of Remembrance will be recognized Saturday in Tampa

It’s Transgender Awareness Week. According to the organization GLAAD, it’s to “help raise the visibility of transgender people and address issues members of the community face.”. In addition, this weekend is the Transgender Day of Remembrance that “honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
West Hollywood, CA
Society
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
wisc.edu

Transgender Day of Remembrance 2021 Madison-area observances

Each November 20th marks the Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), when we honor and remember the transgender people who lost their lives to anti-trans violence in the past year. It’s a day of mourning and a call to action to all of us to end transphobia and anti-trans violence, which is under-reported and especially harmful to Black trans women and their communities.
MADISON, WI
thesuffolkjournal.com

Honoring lives lost to violence for Transgender Day of Remembrance

This article contains sensitive content about transphobic violence and murder. At least 60 Transgender, non-binary and gender nonconforming individuals were killed in the U.S. in 2021 due to transphobic violence. Internationally, Transgender Day of Remembrance honors the victims of these hate crimes on Nov. 20. TDoR originated after the death...
BOSTON, MA
nbc15.com

Youth organizers lead rally for Transgender Day of Remembrance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local youth organizers lead a rally Saturday at the Wisconsin state capitol building for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Activists and allies gathered to remember trans community members who lost their lives over the past year, and to demand change. “Transgender and gender expansive people are disproportionately...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Statesman Journal

Salem to honor local victims on Transgender Day of Remembrance

For the fifth year, Salem will join international movements honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance by hosting a virtual event Saturday to remember victims of anti-transgender violence. The city's Human Rights Commission LGBTQIA+ Intersectional Rights Task Force will lead the event at 7 p.m. and has invited the local community to participate. There will be a moment of silence and...
SALEM, OR
Salt Lake Tribune

Utahns gather at state Capitol for Transgender Day of Remembrance

On Saturday afternoon, Utahns congregated inside the Capitol to commemorate the trans and gender-nonconforming people worldwide who lost their lives to violence this year. The event was hosted by Transgender Education Advocates of Utah, an organization that seeks to improve the lives of transgender, gender-nonconforming and nonbinary Utahns. The service also sought to celebrate the resilience of the local trans community.
UTAH STATE
ABC10

23rd annual Transgender Day of Remembrance observed in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 2021 became the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States with at least 47 transgender or gender non-conforming people killed, according to the human rights campaign. Members of the transgender community, friends and allies gathered at Midtown Sacramento remember those who were taken...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Women#Transgender Woman#The Trans Chorus#Americans
bigrapidsnews.com

Gladwin church hosts vigil on Transgender Day of Remembrance

Pastor Emily Olsen, of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin, saw a need to reach out to the gay and transgender population in Gladwin County, and decided to host a campfire vigil Saturday at the church on Transgender Day of Remembrance. “There is a need in this county,” Olsen...
GLADWIN, MI
The Citizens Voice

Rainbow Alliance to host Transgender Day of Remembrance

The Rainbow Alliance is hosting a candlelight vigil to honor the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance and memorialize those who have been killed as a result of transphobia and hate in the last year, 7 p.m. Saturday on Public Square. The Human Rights Campaign, a nationwide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
city-countyobserver.com

Evansville Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil Will Be Held Today

The Evansville Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 5pm at the TSA Offices, 501 John Street Suite 5, Evansville, IN 47713. The Transgender Day of Remembrance ( TDoR ), also known as the International Transgender Day of Remembrance, has been observed annually as a day to memorializes those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia. It is a day to draw attention to the continued violence endured by transgender people.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Popculture

Legendary Actress Fined for Racist Comments

Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot was reportedly fined over $20,000 for racist comments she made back in 2019. At the time, Bardo published a letter referring to the native residents of La Reunion as "savages." On Thursday, Le Figaro reported she was fined €20,000, or about $23,100, for the comments. Bardot, 87, was an international sex symbol during the late 1950s and 1960s, starring in dozens of important movies.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

White Woman Sparks Debate After Accusing ‘King Richard’ Biopic of Being Sexist

Amid the release of the King Richard biopic, critics on social media are accusing the family film of being sexist. Will Smith produced and starred in the film that tells the story of Richard Williams’ vision and effort to turn his daughters, Venus and Serena, into the world’s #1 tennis champions. Through struggling to train in the troubled community of Compton, Los Angeles to securing free training from the likes of Rick Macci, the Williams sisters were able to make their father’s dream come true and became the tennis legends they’re regarded as today.
TENNIS
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy