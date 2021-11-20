Man wanted for 20 years, found and arrested in Alabama
RICHMOND, Ind. — Investigators made an arrest Friday that finally gave closure to a 20-year-old case out of Richmond, Indiana. Larry Flake was convicted of sexual...www.wthr.com
It should not have taken 20 years to find him. Somebody was slipping on this one. I feel bad for his victim that for 20 years she must have been terrified. GOD BLESS HER !
He did the crime now passtime do the time!!!!!Sick person to do such.
Thank God! No matter how long it takes you will pay the price. How sick anyway to do that to a minor child.
