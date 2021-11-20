Man wanted for 20 years, found and arrested in Alabama

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are issuing a warning about counterfeit pills they believe are linked to at least three deaths and several overdoses in the city. Police say the fake pills are being marketed as legitimate prescription pills, but they actually contain fentanyl, a very powerful synthetic opioid. Just last month, the Fishers Police Department seized more than 25,000 of the fake pills that were believed to contain fentanyl.

FISHERS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO