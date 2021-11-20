ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Man wanted for 20 years, found and arrested in Alabama

WTHR
WTHR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RICHMOND, Ind. — Investigators made an arrest Friday that finally gave closure to a 20-year-old case out of Richmond, Indiana. Larry Flake was convicted of sexual...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 8

Dan O'Shea
3d ago

It should not have taken 20 years to find him. Somebody was slipping on this one. I feel bad for his victim that for 20 years she must have been terrified. GOD BLESS HER !

Reply
7
Teresa Aikens
4d ago

He did the crime now passtime do the time!!!!!Sick person to do such.

Reply(2)
13
Lorrie Clifton
4d ago

Thank God! No matter how long it takes you will pay the price. How sick anyway to do that to a minor child.

Reply
5
Related
WTHR

IMPD releases video of officer shooting wanted woman

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released a video Wednesday of an officer shooting a wanted woman on Sept. 29, 2021. Police said they were searching for 31-year-old Jasmine Brame. They claim she was a suspect in an incident where shots were fired into two vehicles earlier in September. IMPD said Brame was also wanted on two warrants for armed robbery and domestic battery with a handgun violation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead in Henry County stabbing; suspect arrested

LOSANTVILLE, Ind. — A Henry County man is dead after police said he was stabbed Monday night. Police said they received a 911 call shortly after 11 p.m. on a report of a man being stabbed. Deputies arrived at a home in the 5900 block of East U.S. 35 in...
HENRY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indiana woman allegedly sold her daughter, 13, to man, 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Authorities say an Indiana woman allegedly sold her 13-year-old daughter to a 27-year-old man before she and her husband forced her to marry him and then celebrated the wedding with a party. The girl's mother, Se Dar Be, is charged in Allen County with child selling...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, IN
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
WTHR

Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Wabash, Indiana

WABASH, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was shot by police in Wabash on Tuesday night. Officers from the Wabash County Sheriff's Department and the Wabash Police Department were attempting to serve a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation at a residence in the 300 block of West Maple Street at around 8:30 p.m. at the time of the shooting, according to ISP.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indy man sentenced to 63 years for 2016 murder

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis judge sentenced a man to 63 years in prison after he was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend. Bobby Joe Glasscock was found guilty in September of murder and invasion of privacy. Hallie Bullard's body was found in her bedroom in September 2016. She had been stabbed to death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Girl arrested in Lafayette school shooting threat

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department arrested a middle school girl in a school shooting threat. On Nov. 21, police were alerted to a shooting threat to Tecumseh Junior High School that was supposed to happen Monday. Police found two posts from two Snapchat accounts that listed several students...
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fugitive
WTHR

Police: Fake prescription pills lead to 3 deaths, several overdoses in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are issuing a warning about counterfeit pills they believe are linked to at least three deaths and several overdoses in the city. Police say the fake pills are being marketed as legitimate prescription pills, but they actually contain fentanyl, a very powerful synthetic opioid. Just last month, the Fishers Police Department seized more than 25,000 of the fake pills that were believed to contain fentanyl.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

3 teens arrested in Greenfield shooting

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police arrested three teens they said were involved in an Oct. 7 shooting on Noble Street. Police said all three teens were arrested Monday without further incident. All three teens face arrest charges of armed robbery and theft. One of the teens is also preliminary charged with carrying a handgun without a license within 500 feet of a school and intimidation.
GREENFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a man reported missing from Fort Wayne. The Parkview Health Police Department asked for the public's help in locating 33-year-old Joshua Beverly, who was last seen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22. When Indiana State Police issued...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Deputies investigate body found in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a rural area in Tippecanoe County. Dispatchers were called at around 3 p.m. Monday by someone who had found a body in the 9600 block of County Road 325 North. Members of the Tippecanoe County...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests man in connection with northwest side fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting on the city's northwest side in September. On Thursday, Nov. 18, IMPD Homicide detectives arrested 24-year-old Davoncia Beasley for murder for his alleged role in the death of 32-year-old Keegan Wolf. Wolf was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police increasing patrols around Thanksgiving holiday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana law enforcement will be out in force around the Thanksgiving holiday. With AAA predicting travel to hit nearly pre-pandemic levels, officers are concerned about a possible increase in impaired driving and people not wearing their seat belts. State and local law enforcement agencies will be targeting violators...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Three teens injured in serious crash on SR 13 near I-69

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A serious crash closed State Road 13 just north of Interstate 69 in Madison County Monday morning, sending three teenagers to area hospitals. The crash occurred at C.R. 800 South and S.R. 13 just after 7 a.m. and resulted in injuries serious enough to require a medical helicopter at the scene.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy