(New Virginia Symphony Orchestra Music Director Eric Jacobsen in rehearsal with saxophone great Branford Marsalis. Cell phone photo by Kristen E. Bennington.) Virginia Symphony’s Music Director Eric Jacobsen kicks off the conducting part of his new job with an overture by one of the greatest composers of the traditional Classical repertoire, followed by a song from a late 19th Century, standard-rep symphony that here substitutes alto sax for alto vocalist, which leads into a late 20th Century work that brings the saxophone virtuoso back to the stage, where he remains for another song recast as a vehicle for Antoine-Joseph (Adolphe) Sax’s brass invention. It all wraps up with one of the greatest symphonies ever, and a CD of the concerts is in the works as well.

